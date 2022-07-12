ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Crime Stoppers offers up $7,500 for information on April killing

By Patrick Ryan
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jJZtV_0gcvIlql00
Courtesy: Crime Stoppers WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Crime Stoppers WNY is offering up $7,500 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for the homicide of Chris James.

James was killed in Buffalo on April 20, 2022, on Weston Avenue.

Anyone with information that could lead to the arrest or indictment of his killer can contact Crime Stoppers at 716-867-6161. People can also download the Buffalo Tips smartphone app.

