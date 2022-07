How H-E-B Is Dominating The Online Grocery Game

Imagine it's midnight, all the stores within 15 miles of your house are closed, and your only option to satisfy your late-night munchies is a bag of chips in your pantry. You open the bag, and to your dismay, it's half — if not more — air. As disappointing as this can be, there's a good reason for the emptiness, per Taste of Home. Apparently, the large amount of air at the top of the bag is actually nitrogen gas, a preservative that ensures chips maintain their shelf life. The use of nitrogen is backed up by a 1994 scientific study, which found that plain air would cause chips to become soggy (via Taste of Home).

