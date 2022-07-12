ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jerseyville, IL

Jerseyville man accused of punching pregnant woman

By Scott Cousins
Jacksonville Journal Courier
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJERSEYVILLE — A Jerseyville man has been charged with a felony after...

www.myjournalcourier.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fourstateshomepage.com

3 children left behind in Missouri mom’s overdose death, man charged

ST. LOUIS – A man accused of supplying fentanyl to a St. Charles mother last month before her overdose death faces criminal charges. Federal prosecutors have charged Valentino Carpenter, 37, of Maryland Heights, with possession and distribution of fentanyl in the investigation. Officials did not identify the victim, but...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Telegraph

Four face cannabis charges

EDWARDSVILLE - Four people were charged Tuesday for possession of cannabis with intent to deliver in two separate incidents by the Madison County State's Attorney. Charlie D. Johnson, 44, of Granite City, and Jamarico R. Franklin, 42, of East St. Louis, were each charged July 12 with unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver and unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, all Class 3 felonies. Abria A. Hannah, 22, of St. Louis, and Asha O. Bell, 35, of East St. Louis were each charged with unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver.
COLLINSVILLE, IL
KMOV

Webster Groves woman, 81, sentenced to prison for stabbing daughter to death

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Marjorie Theleman will spend 10 years in prison for stabbing her daughter, who lived with a disability, to death in Fenton. Theleman, 81, pleaded guilty earlier this month to the killing, which happened at a Holiday Inn hotel on Bowles Avenue ln 2019. Theleman removed her daughter, 51-year-old Sharon, from her nursing home before taking her there. Officers were called after the two women missed their scheduled checkout time.
WEBSTER GROVES, MO
The Telegraph

East Alton couple facing drug charges

An East Alton couple was charged with three Class 1 drug felonies by Madison County officials on Wednesday. Alyssa A. Winson, 33, and Jonathan C. Metz, 39, both of the same address in East Alton, were charged with controlled substance trafficking, possession with intent to a controlled substance and possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.
EAST ALTON, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jerseyville, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Jerseyville, IL
Crime & Safety
heraldpubs.com

Fairview Heights Man Charged in Axe Wielding Incident

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS – Michael A. Slusser, 36, of the 1600 block of Sycamore Avenue in Fairview Heights has been charged by the office of St. Clair County State’s Attorney James F. Gomric in connection with an incident where the suspect allegedly used an axe to create damage in his neighborhood.
FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, IL
The Telegraph

Granite City man faces weapons, stalking charges

EDWARDSVILLE - A Granite City man was charged Tuesday with a weapons violation and violating a no stalking/contact order by the Madison County State's Attorney's Office. Jaylen K. Cleary, 20, of Granite City, was charged July 12 with unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, a Class 2 felony, and violation of stalking/no contact order, a Class A misdemeanor.
GRANITE CITY, IL
The Telegraph

Jersey County man charged after stand-off

JERSEYVILLE - A Jersey County man was taken into custody after an approximately 6-hour standoff Monday with police that left Illinois 267 closed for several hours. Joshua J. Hearn, 33, was charged Tuesday with intimidation/physical harm, a Super Class 3 felony; and aggravated assault, a Class A misdemeanor.
JERSEY COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Violent Crime
thebengilpost.com

Carlinville man pleads guilty to murdering Virden man

Macoupin County State’s Attorney Jordan Garrison announced on Tuesday that a Carlinville man pled guilty to a first-degree murder charge relating to the stabbing of a Virden man that took place on February 1, 2021. Dalton Obermark, 21 of Carlinville, pled guilty to the murder of John Rennie, 58...
VIRDEN, IL
5 On Your Side

Gang bust in St. Louis clears the streets of weapons and drugs, police say

ST. LOUIS — Guns, drugs and accused gang members are off St. Louis streets after two busts on Tuesday afternoon according to St. Louis Metro Police. The raids allegedly targeted the “30 Deep” gang in a motel, Conoco gas station and two vehicles according to police sources. The alleged gang was the source of daily violent criminal activity, the police sources said.
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Jersey man charged after six-hour standoff

JERSEYVILLE — A Jersey County man was taken into custody after a nearly six-hour standoff with police that left part of Illinois Route 267 closed for several hours. Joshua J. Hearn, 33, was charged Tuesday with intimidation/physical harm and aggravated assault. He was being held in the Jersey County Jail in lieu of $150,000 bail.
JERSEY COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Hardin man charged after police say explosives-making items found in house

HARDIN — A seemingly routine traffic stop resulted in a search of the driver's house, where law enforcement officials say they found drugs and materials used to make an explosive or incendiary device. Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies stopped a vehicle on Park Street near Main Street in Hardin about...
HARDIN, IL
wlds.com

U.S. Marshals Arrest Springfield Man on Cass County Warrants

Information has been released about an arrest in Morgan County from yesterday evening involving the U.S. Marshals. U.S. Marshals of the Central District of Illinois booked 24 year old Joshua D. Lowe of Springfield into the Morgan County Jail at 6:23PM on Cass County charges of home invasion, mob action, conspiracy, and battery.
CASS COUNTY, IL
FOX 2

Girl remains hospitalized after being shot in head

ST. LOUIS – A 12-year-old girl remains in critical condition at a local hospital after being shot overnight in north St. Louis. The shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday in the Penrose neighborhood, according to a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. The girl was riding in...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Telegraph

Collinsville man faces weapons, drug charges

EDWARDSVILLE - A Collinsville man with a prior murder conviction was charged with armed violence, along with drug and weapons charges, Monday by the Madison County State's Attorney's Office. Jevon E. Wilbourn, 27, of Collinsville, was charged July 11 with armed violence, a Class X felony; unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, a Class 2 felony; unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver, a Class 3 felony; and aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, a Class 4 felony.
COLLINSVILLE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy