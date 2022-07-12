ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minoa, NY

Minoa recognizes native hall of famer

By Jason Klaiber
Eagle Newspapers
Eagle Newspapers
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TBKun_0gcvHzzu00
The Village of Minoa held a ceremony to unveil a new sign for Larry Costello reading “Hall of Fame.” (Jason Klaiber)

VILLAGE OF MINOA – Back when the green roadside signs were put up around Minoa for native son Larry Costello, only a few words were noticeably missing.

But now that the late player and coach of high school, collegiate and professional basketball is being inducted into the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame, those signs have been properly updated.

Together with Mayor Bill Brazill and Public Works Superintendent Tom Petterelli, Costello’s younger brother Tom helped unveil the shiny new replacement by the intersection of North Manlius and Minoa roads on July 6.

“I think it’s a great honor for the family to have this,” said Tom Costello, who lives about a third of a mile outside the village.

Even when Larry was busy earning accolades and living elsewhere in the country, he never forgot his roots in Minoa according to Tom, who was 15 years younger than his brother.

Brazill and Larry Costello’s nephews in attendance echoed the same sentiment, adding that he was always “humble” and “down to earth.”

After playing for the 1967 NBA championship-winning Philadelphia 76ers and coaching the Milwaukee Bucks to their first title, Costello would still find enjoyment in the little things, like baking brownies for his family members and shooting rolled-up tape balls into open drawers as if they were basketball hoops.

On the family’s outdoor court on Helfer Lane, he was known to sink 100 free throws in a row.

“He was just a pleasure to have around growing up,” said his nephew Mike Pastuf. “He was always supportive, and there was never a negative bone in his body.”

The soon-to-be hall of famer started out as a three-sport athlete at Minoa High School and ended up leading his Niagara University basketball team to a pair of NIT appearances.

Costello was selected by the Philadelphia Warriors as the 12th pick in the 1954 NBA Draft, and by 1957 he was back in his hometown playing for the Syracuse Nationals, the pro-ball franchise that would become the 76ers.

A six-time All-Star in his career, Costello also coached East Syracuse Minoa’s varsity squad to a championship during a season away from the NBA. In the 1980s, he coached Utica College’s team as it settled into Division I play.

In July 2000, the commemorative green signs recognizing his accomplishments were placed at Minoa’s entrances in the pouring rain for the second observance of Larry Costello Day.

After his passing the following year, his daughters and his wife, Barbara, planted a tree and a stone in his memory within the triangular park on North Main Street.

“Larry meant so much to this village,” said Brazill, who delivered a eulogy at his funeral. “I only knew him for three short years, but he made me feel like a friend that’s known him forever.”

This year’s hall of fame inductions in Springfield, Massachusetts are set to take place on Sept. 9 and 10. Along with Larry Costello, the 2022 class also includes NBA coach George Karl, San Antonio Spurs shooting guard Manu Ginóbili and Leta Andrews, the all-time winningest high school basketball coach.

