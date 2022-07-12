ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

COVID halts Matt Bove's Italian vacation, experts say travel insurance helps

By Jeff Russo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 2 days ago

BUFFALO (WKBW) — It was supposed to be the trip of a lifetime. An Italian adventure for 7 News Sports Director Matt Bove and several members of his family. Those plans were quickly cut short.

"My thirteen day trip to Italy, turned into a three day trip to Italy, and a ten day quarantine," Bove told 7 News Anchor Jeff Russo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g2iul_0gcvHuaH00
7 News Sports Director Matt Bove had his Italian vacation sidetracked when he tested positive for COVID-19 in Italy. He's now quarantining in a small hotel room, with his mother Teresa, in Florence.

Early in the trip Covid ripped through half of Matt's travel group. A positive test required him to quarantine in Florence in a one-hundred square foot hotel room, with limited wi-fi, and his mother.

"Bonding is a word you can use", Matt said with a smile with his mother heard laughing behind him. "I don't know if it's the best word." Matt's mother Teresa playfully yelled in the background "I don't like it any more than you do."

"I'm ready to lose it," Matt added.

In an attempt to salvage things Matt's wife, and the rest of the group, continued on to Venice, while he stayed behind with his mother to recover. The two needed to finish out Italy's required quarantine and then fly right back to Buffalo. The only saving grace in all of this. Travel insurance.

"It seems like it's going to be worth it", said Matt. "We expect to get a portion back."

Renee Pilley, a Senior Travel Consultant at the AAA of WNY says travel insurance has become much more common since the start of the pandemic.

"I would say ninety percent of the people that sit down with us are most interested in getting prices and quotes for insurance for their trip right from the start," said Pilley.

According to the US Travel Insurance Association the cost of travel insurance is based on three factors.

  • Where you are going.
  • Duration of the trip
  • Age of the the policy holder

According to Business Insider and the Insurance Agency "Square Mouth", the average travel policy costs $248 or roughly ten percent of the total cost of your trip.

"It's medical based insurance. It will cover medial injury, illness and death", said Pilley. "Can cover travel delay, trip interruption, baggage delay, and emergency medical and dental."

Many travel insurance policies now also cover Covid-19 related issues including medical expenses and accommodations if you get sick while on your trip.

It's a safety net for the unexpected, and one our friend Matt, despite his disappointment of a lost trip, is happy to have.

"I feel like this could happen to anyone. It happened on our tour. There was a tour group the week before us that apparently had something similar happen." "If you are going to make the trip feels like the travel insurance is definitely worth it"

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fast Company

How the travel industry uses scents to improve your vacation—and entice you to return

Freshly baked bread. Newly cut grass. A salty sea breeze. Most people have a favorite smell that evokes fond memories or feelings of comfort. This sensory appeal has long been harnessed by businesses to sell scented candles, expensive perfumes, and even homes. Now it is increasingly being used in the travel industry—where airlines, hotels, and entertainment venues are deliberately incorporating scents into the “tourism experience.”
INDUSTRY
tripsavvy.com

Heathrow Airport Is Asking Airlines to Stop Selling Tickets This Summer

In the midst of what is, quite frankly, a messy summer travel season, London's Heathrow Airport is temporarily limiting its number of departing passengers to 100,000 a day, citing "long queue times, delays for passengers requiring assistance, bags not [traveling] with passengers or arriving late, low punctuality, and last-minute cancellations" as the significant factors behind the decision.
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Coronavirus
City
Buffalo, NY
Buffalo, NY
Health
Buffalo, NY
Lifestyle
cruisehive.com

How Much Do Cruise Ship Workers Make?

Ever wonder how much cruise ship workers make? If you are considering a career in this field, you may find the statistics alluring. What draws most people to this profession is a desire to see the world, travel to exotic destinations, and deepen their love of the sea. While it...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Insurance#Insurance Agency#Covid#Insurance Policies#Italian#Wny
The Independent

Delta passengers offered $10,000 to take a later flight

Delta Air Lines passengers boarding a flight on Monday morning were amazed to be offered $10,000 (£8,210) to give up their seats. Boarding had already begun for the flight - from Grand Rapids, Michigan to Minneapolis, Minnesota -when Delta staff announced that the flight was overbooked,Airline ground staff said they were looking for eight passengers willing to travel to Minneapolis, Minnesota on a later flight. In return, the volunteers would each be awarded $10,000 in compensation.The Independent was unable to verify how much the airline paid out to passengers in this instance, but it is not uncommon for large sums...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Business Travel
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
AFAR

Could Double-Decker Airline Seats Become a Reality?

Alejandro Nuñez Vicente tests out his creative cabin space concept. A recently proposed double-decker aircraft cabin design might have travelers wondering how likely it is for unconventional airplane interior concepts to get implemented on a commercial aircraft. Here’s what it takes. If there’s one aspect of the air...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Money

Air Travel Is Chaos This Summer. Here's How to Get a Refund

Fourth of July travelers, brace yourselves for a rough weekend — especially if you’ll be spending any time at the airport. Demand for airline travel is roaring back. Nearly 13 million people are expected to fly this weekend, according to data from travel app Hopper, and more than 2.4 million people passed through TSA checkpoints on Thursday alone.
TRAVEL
TravelNoire

Oversold Flight: Delta Airlines Pays Passengers $3,000 For Giving Up Their Seat

For many travelers across the country, flying has become a true nightmare as they face a lot of flight cancellations, delays or oversold flights in many US major airports. But for some, this current troubling situation turned out some extra money from hers. As CNBC reported, a passenger named Megan Keaveny received $3,000 from Delta Airlines for giving up her seat on an oversold flight.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Seacoast Current

Best Places, Destinations, and Resorts to Honeymoon in New England

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. New England is a wonderful place to honeymoon. I feel like New England is underappreciated as a honeymoon destination. The weather varies seasonally of course; however,...
LIFESTYLE
travelnoire.com

Meet The Haitian-American Man Who Built A Thriving Travel Agency

Founded in 2017 by Richard Cantave, the Haitian Nomad is a Haitian-American-Owned travel agency that offers travel experiences with a Haitian touch around the world. This Haitian-born entrepreneur from Dover, Delaware organizes and curates travels to Haiti and other places incorporating history, culture, sense of purpose and fun. Very popular among the Black community in Dover and other places in the US, this Haitian American travel agency has traveled to 40 countries and taken over 3,000 people abroad since its start six years ago.
DOVER, DE
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

20K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy