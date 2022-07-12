ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girl dies after being pulled from Oceans of Fun pool

By Jack Anstine
 2 days ago
A young girl has died after an incident at Oceans of Fun that took place on Tuesday, July 5, a spokesperson for Cedar Fair, which owns Oceans of Fun, confirmed Tuesday morning.

On July 5 , the girl was pulled from the Coconut Cove pool, and Ocean's of Fun aquatics and safety staff performed CPR.

The Kansas City Fire Department then responded to continue caring for the "young female guest in distress," the spokesperson said. She was transported to Children's Mercy Hospital.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of her passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family during this difficult time," the Cedar Fair spokesperson said.

This story is developing and will be updated as additional information is available.

Michael Holderby
2d ago

I'm not surprised. my wife almost drowned in the wave pool and I had to beg and plead with the life guard to get her out while he stood there watching her drown. they act like everything is such a liability, like the worst thing they could do is their job.

Debbie Wallace
2d ago

Condolences and prayers for this young girl and her loved ones. I'm so sorry this happened. 😢 💔🙏

