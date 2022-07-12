ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Virginia Capital Trail offering $20K in grants to nonprofits

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X2qMM_0gcvHL8C00

RICHMOND, Va. — Non-profit organizations with programs or projects that put emphasis on outdoor recreation can now apply for grant funding from the Virginia Capital Trail Foundation's equity fund.

They have $20,000 available to distribute to select organizations.

The Capital Trail Outdoor Equity Fund was established in 2021 to expand usage of the trail, a 52-mile paved recreational trail that stretches from Richmond to Williamsburg.

The foundation said their focus will be on programs or projects that serve the BIPOC (black, Indigenous and people of color), tribes, low-income neighborhoods and people with physical or intellectual disabilities.

Last year, seven nonprofit organizations received funding totaling over $23,000 for outdoor programs that included cycling, fishing, hiking, and running.

Online grant applications must be submitted by August 12, 2022. Any certified non-profit organization or state, local, regional, tribal, educational or government entity can apply.

The approved funding will range between $1,000 to $5,000 for program and operating expenditures.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
City
Charity, VA
City
Richmond, VA
City
Williamsburg, VA
Richmond, VA
Society
WRIC - ABC 8News

Phase 1 of Creighton Court demolition complete

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The last building in Phase 1 of Creighton Court demolition was knocked down on Wednesday, marking an early end to phase one of the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority’s (RRHA) plan to update and revitalize the East End community. RRHA’s “Creighton Court Transformation” plan...
RICHMOND, VA
13News Now

Hampton Roads employers seek help to get more workers

NORFOLK, Va. — It's common to see more hiring signs and job listings across the country and in Hampton Roads. For some employers, it's a good way to meet future workers. But for some business owners, the workforce is a struggle. Leona Stepaniak, the senior field accounts manager at...
NORFOLK, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virginia Capital Trail#Nonprofits#Intellectual Disabilities#Bipoc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
NewsBreak
Charities
wvtf.org

A 50 year shift to Virginia's suburbs likely to move to the exurbs next

In the last 50 years, Fairfax County saw the largest population increase in Virginia. During that same time, Norfolk saw the largest population decline. Hamilton Lombard at UVA's Weldon Cooper Center says 50 years ago, Norfolk was Virginia's largest city. "Cities around the country typically lost population from a combination...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Free camp for Newport News teens

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News teens are invited to participate in a free summer camp at Ft. Eustis. This is the first year of the summer camp and it is free to attend for high school students enrolled in Newport News Public Schools. It is also open to 2022 NNPS graduates. Students who live in Newport News who are homeschooled or attend private students are also eligible.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
richmondmagazine.com

Richmond Food News: July 14-20

A former therapist turned hair stylist has found her true calling, whipping up treats from carrot cakes to lemon-ricotta cookies. Earlier this week, Chastity Hise revived a shuttered corner shop in Carver with the opening of Pies and Cakes Bakery. She’s homing in on classic baked goods such as berry pies, cookies and cupcakes, with bimonthly pizza pop-ups in the mix, too. (Richmond magazine)
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Former Acts of Kindness recipient now in need of help

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Your initial introduction to Earnie Taylor was in January 2020. At the time, he was the man behind “Backpacks for the Homeless.”. The program aimed to supply those less fortunate with hygiene items, water bottles, granola bars, socks, hats, gloves and more. It was a...
RICHMOND, VA
WTKR News 3

NRHA reopens housing choice voucher waitlists beginning July 12

NORFOLK, Va. - The Norfolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority is opening the Housing Choice Voucher program waitlist and accepting applications online beginning Tuesday, July 12 at 9 a.m. Applications will be accepted through 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 14. According to the NRHA, the HCV program is a rental assistance...
NORFOLK, VA
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

45K+
Followers
8K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtvr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy