ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russellville, OH

Stephen ‘Steve’ Daniel Paeltz, 82

Ripley Bee
Ripley Bee
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30o3sv_0gcvHAQD00

Stephen ‘Steve’ Daniel Paeltz, passed away July 5, 2022 in Texas at the age of 82. Steve was born on a farm near Russellville, Ohio on Oct 19, 1939 to John L and Mildred Paeltz. Steve was a great adventurer who loved the deserts and high plains of the American Southwest and the shores of Florida. Not all those who wander are lost. He was closest to God in nature and made his own path in the world.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Johnny; son, Daniel and grand-daughter Crystal.

He is survived by brother, Jimmy Paeltz; sons, Jeffrey Paeltz of Westerville, Ohio, Chance and wife Sunny Paeltz of Decatur, Texas, Eric Paeltz and Joe McGill of Winter Park, Florida; best friend, Karen Helsel and family of Sedona, Arizona and a host of friends and relatives. Steve had few regrets and many memories. He will be fondly remembered and sorely missed by the many he loved, and who loved him.

Funeral services to be held at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville, Ohio, Friday, July 15, 2022 at 2:00 pm. Burial will follow in the Linwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 1:00 – 2:00 PM prior to the service at the funeral home.

Please sign Steve’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ripley Bee

Nancy E. “Susie” McAfee, 77

Nancy E. “Susie” McAfee passed away on Friday, June 17, 2022, at home in Sardinia, Ohio surrounded by her loving family, she was 77 years old. Nancy was born to the late Vance “Pat” and Dorothy (nee Reedy) Newman on November 22, 1944, in Mariemont, Ohio.
SARDINIA, OH
Ripley Bee

James Ferris, 89

James Ferris of Fayetteville, Ohio passed away at home on Thursday, June 23, 2022, he was 89 years old. James was born to the late Wilbert and Florence (nee Gravemeier) Ferris on September 22, 1932 in Cincinnati, Ohio. James is survived by his loving children Sheri (Greg) Garrett of Fayetteville,...
FAYETTEVILLE, OH
Ripley Bee

Virginia Rose Lightner Armour (Dunkin), 88

Virginia Rose Lightner Armour (Dunkin), age 88, of Georgetown, Ohio and formerly of Ripley, Ohio entered into eternal rest on Thursday, July 07, 2022. She dedicated 47 years to the US Shoe Corporation as a foreman and a faithful member of the Ripley and Georgetown Nazarene Church. Virginia enjoyed bowling, tending her beautiful flower and vegetable gardens, canning delicious fruits and vegetables and spending meaningful days with her family. Her most treasured memories include cooking big meals for gathering family, especially on Holidays, some traveling, her beautiful grand and great grandchildren and her little dog, Buddy whom never left her side. Virginia as most called Ginny, was born November 6, 1933 in Levanna, Ohio to the late Jonathan and Margaret Bruist Lightner. Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her first husband of 52 years, Charles Robert Armour of Ripley, Ohio and her second husband of 6 years, Austin Dunkin of Georgetown, Ohio as well as her siblings, Carol Jean Lightner, Catherine Lightner Kinder, Donald Lightner, MaryAnn Lightner Cornelius and Harold Lightner.
GEORGETOWN, OH
Ripley Bee

Amy Pauline Tracy, 96

Amy Pauline Tracy, 96, of Georgetown, Ohio died Friday, July 8, 2022 at her residence, She was retired from the former Brown County General Hospital maternity department. Amy loved going to the Brown County Fair and the Ohio Valley Antique Machinery Show every year. She was born November 15, 1925 in Flemingsburg, Kentucky the daughter of the late Sterling and Pearl (Simmone) Talley. She was also preceded in death by her husbands – Edward Junior Nehus and Russell Tracy, one son – Richard E. Nehus, three brothers – William Eugene, Woodrow and Demery Talley and two sisters – Katherine Ashcraft and Mildred Anderson.
GEORGETOWN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Russellville, OH
Obituaries
Local
Ohio Obituaries
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
City
Decatur, OH
State
Arizona State
City
Westerville, OH
City
Florida, OH
City
Russellville, OH
Ripley Bee

Joyce Lynn Vize, 63

Joyce Lynn Vize, age 63, of Aberdeen, Ohio, better known to her family as Baby Joe or Aunt Yoyo, passed away Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at the UK Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky after a long and difficult illness. She led an exciting career as a welder. Joyce welded on the new bridge in Aberdeen and later as a coal handler operator at DP&L for 15 years until she lost her right leg. As an amputee, due to artery disease and unable to work anymore, she stayed home and did her passion, caring for two dogs, Petty and Chole. Her dogs were her children since she had no children of her own. Joyce was born January 9, 1959 in Mason County, Kentucky the daughter of the late Wallace Eugene Vize and Betty Lou (Myers) Vize Bess. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her younger sister – Lisa Vize in January 2020, maternal grandparents – Clara Johnson and Homer and Lewis Myers and paternal grandparents – Faris and Goldia Vize.
ABERDEEN, OH
Ripley Bee

John Thomas Wilson, 60

John Thomas Wilson, 60, of Aberdeen, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at Meadowview Regional Medical Center in Maysville, Kentucky. He was a retired Boilermaker and loved farming. He was a member of the Boilermakers Union #40 of Elizabethtown, Kentucky. Mr. Wilson was born January 31, 1962 in Georgetown, Ohio the son of the late John Edward “Jack” and Carolyn Kay (Howard) Wilson. He was also preceded in death by a grandson – Jaxon; a sister – Tammy Garrison and a brother – Frank Wilson.
ABERDEEN, OH
iHeartRadio

This Is The Most Supernatural City In Ohio

Have you ever wondered how supernatural your city is?. GreatLakesStakes.com determined the most supernatural cities in each state, taking into account the total number of ghost and UFO sightings per city. According to the data, Columbus is the most supernatural city in Ohio. It clocked in at 264 total sightings,...
OHIO STATE
Ripley Bee

Leonard Westley McGowan, 54

Leonard Westley McGowan, 54, of Maysville, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, July 3, 2022 at his residence. He was born June 30, 1968 in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of Leonard McGowan of Maysville, Kentucky and the late Patricia (Wagoner) McGowan. In addition to his father – Leonard McGowan, Mr. McGowan is...
MAYSVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American
wnewsj.com

Throwback Thursday: Voted ’Typical Farm Family’

These are some highlights from the News Journal on July 14, 1943:. ‘American Take Two Sicilian Airports; Big Guns of American Warships Blaze Path for Gen. Patton’s Surging Seventh Army’. “ALLIED HEADQUARTERS IN NORTH AFRICA (AP) — The American Seventh Army has captured Comiso and Ponte Olivo, two of...
WILMINGTON, OH
Times Gazette

Born on the roadside

A baby being born on the side of the road might seem like something people have nightmares about, but it was completely real when it happened last week to Hillsboro mother Sabrina Magee. Lisa Hart, Magee’s mother, also of Hillsboro, said the incident happened on their drive back to Hillsboro...
HILLSBORO, OH
thefocus.news

What happened to 105.9? Ohio station switches from Country to The Oasis

If you tuned into 105.9 and found yourself listening to ‘The Oasis’ instead of ‘Classic Country’, you might have questions about what happened to the radio station. This summer sees a change in programming for a popular Ohio radio network and it has come as a surprise to many tuning in for their favourite country records.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Ripley Bee

William “Willie” L. Kirk, 91

William “Willie” L. Kirk, age 91, years of West Union, OH passed away Monday, July 11, 2022. Willie was born March 4, 1931 in Brown County, Ohio to the late Harry & Lyda (Truitt) Kirk. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Margie Kirk.
WEST UNION, OH
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Longtime franchisee purchases Snappy Tomato Pizza

Forty-four-unit pizzeria chain Snappy Tomato Pizza has a new owner in longtime franchisee Tim Gayhart, the company announced Tuesday. Gayhart has owned a Snappy Tomato franchise since 1991 and became an area developer in 2001. He currently franchises five restaurants and is an area developer of 13 stores. Gayhart purchased...
BURLINGTON, KY
700WLW

This Is The Most Historic Landmark In Ohio

The University of Wisconsin-Madison perfectly sums up the importance of studying history in one sentence: "Studying the diversity of human experience helps us appreciate cultures, ideas, and traditions that are not our own – and to recognize them as meaningful products of specific times and places." Studying the past helps us all build empathy by learning about the lives and struggles of others, and what better way to study history and take a walk through time than by visiting the most historic landmark in your state?
CINCINNATI, OH
Ripley Bee

Dan I. Woodruff

Dan I. Woodruff passed away on June 29, 2022, at Adams County Manor in West Union. Dan was retired from General Electric in Evendale. Dan served as a mechanic in the United States Airforce during the Korean Conflict. While in the Airforce he developed a passion and love for airplanes. That love of aircraft lead to him getting his pilot’s license, spending much time flying and teaching others to fly.
WEST UNION, OH
Fox47News

Mirror in storage at Ohio museum reveals secret 50 years later

CINCINNATI — A mirror that's been sitting in storage at an Ohio museum for more than 50 years is finally revealing her secret. The Cincinnati Arts Museum said in a news release that last spring, its Curator of East Asian Art, Dr. Hou-mei Sung, was researching a mirror that's been with the museum since 1961 when she made quite the discovery.
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

LINK streetscapes: U.S. 42 in Florence, Union

This segment of Streetscapes isn’t technically a street. It’s a Highway. But I often find myself in this area for doctor’s appointments, hair appointments, or just other errands that bring me out this way. So I decided my next trip to the Florence/Union area was not going...
FLORENCE, KY
Ripley Bee

Ripley Bee

416
Followers
653
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

Ripley Bee

 https://www.ripleybee.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy