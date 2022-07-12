ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Nothing Phone (1) camera – why I love what it stands for

By Basil Kronfli
Digital Camera World
Digital Camera World
 2 days ago

As we’ve learnt from megapixel numbers, more isn’t always more, and for someone who tests a lot of phone cameras, nothing makes that point more beautifully for me than the Nothing Phone (1). This dual-camera debut from new smartphone maker, Nothing, is a breath of fresh air in a sea of triple-camera, quad-camera and penta-camera smartphones.

A dual-camera phone in 2022? Apple hasn’t had a dual-camera flagship phone since 2018 (the iPhone Xs ), and even cheap and cheerful phones today are shipping with more than two cameras. Why am I lauding Nothing’s decision to turn back the clock? Because the Nothing Phone (1) isn’t a top-end flagship. It’s a mid-priced phone that doesn’t need to compete on zoom or camera tricks – it just has to get the basics right.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lZhco_0gcvG6RP00

(Image credit: Nothing)

Android phones today

If we pick two low-cost smartphones out now, the OPPO A54 5G and Realme 8 Pro , both have four cameras around the back. I’d argue two of these add nothing to the photography experience – in fact, they could hurt the quality of photos you get from the phone. Which two cameras am I talking about? Depth sensors and macro cameras.

Depth sensors should be on phones to help improve portrait mode photos and create a more natural-looking background blur. That said, there are cheap phones without them doing a better job of portrait-style photography than phones with. Additionally, software background/foreground recognition has gotten so good, we don't really need depth sensors taking up space on the back of phones, unless they're time of flight sensors, or a new, innovative means of improving depth detection.

What about macro cameras? I love macro photography, and the promise of a dedicated macro camera on my budget smartphone should be a good thing. Sadly, the 2MP, fixed-focus Omnivision sensor rolled out across almost every 2021/22 budget smartphone is near-useless. It can’t be used in remotely challenging lighting conditions, and even when it is, between purple fringing and the low, 2MP detail, its photos look awful. In fact, if you take a close-up picture using your phone’s main camera and crop into it, there’s a good chance you’ll get much better results.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g7vTC_0gcvG6RP00

(Image credit: Nothing)

Why add pointless cameras?

The more-more-more, bigger is better way of thinking that brought you city-dwelling Land Rovers and SUVs, and my own over-sized and over-priced rowing machine (read: clothes rack) is being capitalised upon by tech company marketing.

Not all multi-camera phones are bad. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus has loads of cameras, and each does something worthwhile across zoom ranges. The Realme GT 2 Pro adds a novel microscope camera that’s fun and unique, and the OnePlus 10 Pro ’s 150º ultra-wide captures a huge amount of information.

Sure, cheap multi-camera setups on phones look more like the high-end flagships, but they’re actually making us take worse photos. If someone switches to an awful macro camera just because it’s there, rather than use the main camera, they’ll have missed out on a better picture.

Nothing is better than something

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02qLOa_0gcvG6RP00

(Image credit: Nothing)

So what’s the Nothing Phone (1) doing that’s so special? It isn’t wasting space on the back of the phone, or component budget, with poor-performing cameras.

Starting with the Phone (1)’s main camera, it has a Sony IMX766 sensor, and that’s matched with an f/1.9 lens with optical image stabilization. We first saw this combo on the Oppo Find X3 Pro , a 2021 flagship. Its photos pack impressive detail, dynamic range, and reliably pleasing background blur.

Since the Sony IMX766 featured in the Realme GT 2 Pro and Realme 9 Pro Plus , it became a favourite of ours across prices, and even without OIS – on the Asus ROG Phone 6, it can do a respectable job.

Next, the Phone (1)’s only other rear camera, the ultra-wide module. This combines a Samsung JN1 sensor with a lens that features autofocus. Don’t get us wrong – this is a budget 50MP camera sensor, but Nothing combines it with an f/2.2 lens with autofocus, so the ultra-wide camera doubles up as a macro camera. Three cameras for the price and space of one, and good-enough photos across the board? The promise of the midrange, Nothing Phone (1)’s minimalism is our idea of smart.

Of course, when it comes to making a great camera phone, there’s much more than good hardware to worry about. General image processing (exposure, saturation, sharpening etc), computational photography (night mode performance), and handy, additional features all come into play. That said, at least Nothing’s camera hardware makes sense on paper – a great start for a new brand trying to stand out for the right reasons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X06ah_0gcvG6RP00

(Image credit: Nothing)

Nothing Phone (1) price and specs

We’ve mentioned the Nothing Phone (1) isn’t a high-end flagship, and that’s reflected in the phone's specs, but launching at £399 (roughly $470), the price-to-spec ratio is looking very good. The dual-SIM phone is IP53 dust and water-resistant, it features both face and finger unlocking and of course, those glyph lights on the reverse for some standout style.

Launching with Android 12, Nothing promises three years of software updates and four years of security updates for the phone, and it’s powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+, an updated version of the 778G with support for wireless charging.

In addition to 15W wireless charging, the phone powers up at 33W when plugged in. It also packs 8GB or 12GB RAM, and 128GB or 256GB storage – both depending on the version you go for.

Nothing also loads up a quality OLED screen that measures 6.55 inches and features a 120Hz, smooth refresh rate, and the phone itself is relatively slim at 8.3mm, sandwiched by Gorilla Glass on the front and back.

This all means the Nothing Phone (1) actually competes with the best budget camera phones of 2022 , rather than the high-end flagships. Whether it can it topple the competition though remains to be seen. Check back in the coming weeks for our full Nothing Phone (1) review.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Android 12 Hidden Settings You Might Not Know About

Android 13 is still a few months away from its public release, but there is still a lot to explore on Google's current mobile operating system -- Android 12. Whether you own a Pixel 6 Pro or a Samsung Galaxy S22, you can find a number of hidden settings and features on Android 12 that can completely change how you use your Android device.
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

The Reason Your Android Phone Is Charging Slowly And How You Can Fix It

Most Android phones come with fast-charging batteries, and every year the industry continues to push the boundaries of fast charging tech on smartphones. With the charging standards peaking well over 100 watts, a 100% top-up takes as little as 20 minutes (via Oppo). But even with a quick-charging Android device, you might have noticed a dip in charging performance. Maybe your smartphone has started taking a little longer to charge fully every time to the point the issue needs to be addressed.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Your Phone's Lock Screen Is About to Change in a Big Way

Between the launch of iOS 16, lock screen content company Glance's upcoming expansion in the US and updates to Google's Pixel phone widgets, it's clear the lock screen is about to change. Why it matters. The lock screen is the first thing most people see when they pick up their...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camera Phones#Smartphone#Digital Camera#Iphone Xs#Smart Phone#Ios#Android#Recognit
CNET

Got an Old Android or iPhone? Repurpose It as a Security Camera

Many people have at least one old phone stuffed in a drawer somewhere. Rather than leaving that defunct iPhone or Android to collect dust, why not give it a second life?. Converting your old smartphone into a security camera is a cost-effective way to get eyes on your home when you're not there.
CELL PHONES
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: This GoPro Deal Gets You Their 5K Action Camera for $70 Off

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. The GoPro HERO10 just came out last fall, and while the new action camera is priced well at $399 online, you may want to take a look at the HERO9 instead if you’re looking for a GoPro deal online. With many of the same features as the newest GoPro, a special Amazon deal right now gets you the GoPro HERO9 action camera for $70 off. Regularly $399, it’s on sale right now for...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
SONY
makeuseof.com

How to Launch Apps Directly From Your Samsung Phone's Lock Screen

The Lock screen is the first thing you see when you pick up your phone. So it makes sense for there to be useful shortcuts on it in case you need to quickly do a certain task. By default, the Lock screen shortcuts on Android phones are for the Phone and the Camera apps.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

How to record phone calls on your Samsung Galaxy phone

Samsung is one of the few Android OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) that offers a call recording function with the Phone app in supported regions. Call recording is incredibly useful, especially when you want to make a note of directions, meeting discussions, or critical conversations during a voice call. Instead of...
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

Why You Probably Need To Turn Off Live Photos On iPhone

Modern iPhones are able to capture Live Photos, which are images that become mini video clips when you hold them down. It's a nifty little feature and a fantastic way to capture some interesting shots, especially in-motion pictures. If you're trying to capture a picture of someone with both feet up in the air while jumping, for example, Live Photos are the way to go. You get the shot as a mini video, and you can go through the individual frames to select the perfect image. With the built-in Live Effects, you can also create long exposure shots out of Live Photos, especially when you have a static subject and a moving background. There are also fun bounce and loop effects to play around with.
CELL PHONES
CNET

No, Ads Aren't Coming for Your Android Phone's Lock Screen

Android phone users in the US may have a new lock screen option to choose from in the near future -- and it won't include ads. Glance, a company that provides lock screen content and entertainment for phones in India and Southeast Asia, just showed its concept lock screen for Android phones in the US. Crucially, the version of Glance that launches in the US will be ad-free, Rohan Choudhary, vice president and general manager of the Glance feed, told CNET.
CELL PHONES
Digital Camera World

Digital Camera World

5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
551K+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you’re an advanced DSLR user, a mirrorless camera enthusiast or a photo-editing beginner, Digital Camera World teaches readers tips and tricks to improve photography and reveal the best gear to buy for their needs.

 https://www.digitalcameraworld.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy