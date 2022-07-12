ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Former Formula One race director Masi leaves FIA

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yAnF8_0gcvFn9U00
FILE - File photo of FIA's Michael Masi. Masi has left his role at motorsport’s governing body five months after being replaced as Formula One race director. Masi is relocating to Australia “to be closer to his family and take on new challenges,” the FIA said. The 44-year-old Masi had been race director for three years but was replaced following the controversy surrounding the title-deciding Abu Dhabi Grand Prix last December, when Red Bull driver Max Verstappen won his first world title after overtaking Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton on the last lap. (David Davies/PA via AP)

PARIS (AP) — Michael Masi has left his role at motorsport’s governing body five months after being replaced as Formula One race director.

Masi is relocating to Australia “to be closer to his family and take on new challenges,” the FIA said Tuesday.

The 44-year-old Masi had been race director for three years but was replaced following the controversy surrounding the title-deciding Abu Dhabi Grand Prix last December, when Red Bull driver Max Verstappen won his first world title after overtaking Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton on the last lap.

At the time, it was announced Masi was staying with the FIA but in an undetermined role.

In March, the FIA concluded that Masi made a “ human error ” but acted in good faith with a disputed restart procedure at the season-ending race.

The FIA thanked Masi for his commitment and noted he carried out “the numerous functions he was tasked with in a professional and dedicated manner.”

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Lewis Hamilton
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fia#Auto Racing#Abu Dhabi Grand Prix#Red Bull#Mercedes
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

993K+
Followers
473K+
Post
450M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy