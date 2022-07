HOUSTON — Daishen Nix knew the importance of his summer league performance before the Houston Rockets arrived in Las Vegas. "Daishen is a lot of things, and No. 1, he's a very good basketball player," Houston summer league coach Rick Higgins said. "If he believes he’s a very good basketball player, he can show it. There was some frustration and adversity in the first half of the last game [Orlando]. That second half and the fourth quarter, I think he showed the player that he is."

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO