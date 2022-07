CASPER, Wyo. — The Kelly Walsh Booster Club has set the date for its sixth annual Trojan Classic Golf Tournament at Three Crowns Golf Club. Registration begins at noon Thursday, July 28, with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. Kelly Walsh Class of 1981 alums Mike Deveraux and Allyn Griffin kicked off the event in 2017, and they will play in the tournament again this year, organizers said. The club will also honor Class of 1982 alum Ted Klatt for his support of the first five Trojan Classic tournaments.

CASPER, WY ・ 18 HOURS AGO