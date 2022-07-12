ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Springboks bring back Kolisi and others for Wales decider

By GERALD IMRAY
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A0XWU_0gcvFRgO00
1 of 6

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — South Africa made 11 changes to its starting 15 on Tuesday and brought back captain Siya Kolisi and a string of other first-choice players for the series-deciding third test against Wales.

Front-rowers Bongi Mbonambi and Frans Malherbe, lock Lood de Jager, loose forwards Kolisi and Jasper Wiese, and backs Makazole Mapimpi, Damian de Allende, Lukhanyo Am, Cheslin Kolbe and Damian Willemse were all recalled to start in Cape Town on Saturday.

They returned after coach Jacques Nienaber rested them for the second test as he made wholesale changes to his starting lineup and paid for it as Wales leveled the series 1-1 with a 13-12 victory in Bloemfontein.

The Springboks team for the decider is much closer to full strength, although backup scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse was retained and will start at Cape Town Stadium ahead of regular No. 9 Faf de Klerk. Handré Pollard is at flyhalf.

Flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit also starts again after making his return from injury in last weekend’s surprise loss, which was South Africa’s first at home to Wales. The defeat saw the world champion Springboks knocked off the top of the rugby world rankings.

“We had an honest discussion with the players, telling them what we require from them this weekend and what we would like to see in terms of their performance,” Nienaber said, “and hopefully they can produce the goods and we can get the desired result.”

Lock Eben Etzebeth is set to play his 100th test and become the seventh South African to do so. Hooker Mbonambi will play his 50th.

The Springboks will also have a near full-strength reserves bench after Nienaber started two uncapped players and put another four debutants on the bench last weekend.

___

South Africa: Damian Willemse, Cheslin Kolbe, Lukhanyo Am, Damian de Allende, Makazole Mapimpi, Handré Pollard, Jaden Hendrikse; Jasper Wiese, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (captain), Lood de Jager, Eben Etzebeth, Frans Malherbe, Bongi Mbonambi, Trevor Nyakane. Reserves: Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff, Vincent Koch, Franco Mostert, Kwagga Smith, Elrigh Louw, Faf de Klerk, Willie le Roux.

___

More AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frans Malherbe
Person
Jasper Wiese
Person
Handré Pollard
Person
Steven Kitshoff
Person
Willie Le Roux
Person
Trevor Nyakane
Person
Malcolm Marx
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Springboks#Wales#Decider#Cape Town Stadium
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

993K+
Followers
473K+
Post
450M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy