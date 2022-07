In one San Jose neighborhood, thousands of PG&E customers say their power keeps going out and the utility has left them in the dark about why it’s happening. The most recent outage in the Graystone neighborhood happened Monday night and it impacted more than 3,000 customers. PG&E said the outage was caused by a tree hitting a power line and triggering an automatic shutoff of nearby power lines.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO