The 2022 Back to School Resource Fair Is August 13th In Fairfield!

VACAVILLE (CBS13) – A bird has tested positive for West Nile virus in Solano County, officials say. The bird was found in the Vacaville area back in late June, according to the Solano County Department of Health and Social Services. Exactly where it was found was not disclosed. Officials say the positive case is an important reminder for residents to take precautions. “This marks the official start of West Nile virus season in Solano County,” said Christine Wu, M.D., M.P.H., Deputy Health Officer for the County, in a statement. West Nile virus can spread from mosquitos to humans and other animals. Draining standing water and avoiding mosquito-infested areas during dawn and dusk hours are the most effective ways to prevent the spread of the virus. Most people who do get West Nile virus will not have any symptoms, health officials say, but there is a risk of serious neurological disease and death in rare cases.

VACAVILLE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO