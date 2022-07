Town of Prescott Valley to test all wells after Prescott shuts down two wells. The Town of Prescott Valley will test all its water production wells after the City of Prescott announced Friday that it had shut down two of three wells near the airport because of positive tests for Perfluorooctanoicacid (PFOA) and Perfluorooctanesulfonate (PFOS). The third well had a negative test for the man-made chemicals. The Town of Prescott Valley water system is not physically connected to the City of Prescott Water system, but the two communities share the same groundwater resources.

