The NBA world was rocked a week and a half ago when the Utah Jazz sent three time Defensive Player of the Year winner Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves in a blockbuster trade. As part of the package for Gobert, Minnesota traded away one of their more recent acquisitions, veteran point guard and defensive specialist Patrick Beverley. In the aftermath of the Gobert trade, two of the league’s top teams, the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat, are rumored to be interested in acquiring Beverley.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO