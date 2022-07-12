ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moab, UT

53-year-old man disappeared in Utah river trying to save a woman, daughter says

By Don Sweeney
San Luis Obispo Tribune
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA search continues for a man swept away by the Colorado River near Moab, Utah officials say. Clay Petty, 53, vanished near the Potash Boat Ramp while saving...

www.sanluisobispo.com

Comments / 0

Related
People

8-Year-Old Girl Dies After Being Run Over During Performance at Utah Fourth of July Parade

An 8-year-old girl has died after she was hit by a vehicle during a Fourth of July parade in Utah, according to her family. Kaysville Fire Department confirmed on Facebook that Monday's parade ended early "due to a medical emergency" on Main Street, which the Kaysville Police Department described as "an auto-pedestrian accident involving a parade vehicle and a participant."
Daily Mail

Group of up to 60 hikers, including a mom and six-month-old baby, were left stranded in Utah as flash flooding wiped out the roads and wrecked their pickup trucks

A group of up to 60 hikers at Capitol Reef National Park in Utah, including a mother with a six-month-old baby, were left stranded on a mountain after severe flooding trapped them there. Orrin Allen, Noah Gremmert and Cooper Allen described their experience when severe flooding trapped them on a...
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Utah Accidents
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
City
Moab, UT
Moab, UT
Accidents
State
Utah State
Moab, UT
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado River#Potash#Anastasia#Accident
Daily Mail

'She's a prisoner in her own body': Florida family sues Southwest Airlines after claiming disabled daughter, 25, was thrown from wheelchair and left paralyzed from the neck down

A Florida family has filed a lawsuit against Southwest Airlines, claiming that their disabled daughter's life drastically changed when she was ejected from a wheelchair while boarding a flight, leaving her paralyzed from the neck down. Gabrielle Assouline, 25, was boarding a Southwest flight at the Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Independent

Teen electrocuted to death after escaping car crash

A 17-year-old Alabama high school student has died after getting electrocuted when his car hit a telephone pole.Dylan Pegues’ car reportedly ran off the road and into a ditch on 16 June, his family told WRBL. He suffered an electrical shock throughout his body, possibly after trying to get to of his vehicle, his family said. He was flown to University of Alabama hospital in Birmingham in a critical condition. He later died from his injuries.A GoFundme page set up to support his family has since raised more than $50,000. His family described him as having had “such a bright spirit...
AUBURN, WA
Fox News

California man found dead in Death Valley after car ran out of gas, officials say

A 67-year-old California man was found dead in Death Valley National Park after his vehicle apparently ran out of gas during a period of record-breaking heat, officials say. The body of David Kelleher of Huntington Beach was found by tourists Tuesday afternoon "about 30 feet from California Highway 190, obscured by terrain and a mesquite tree," the National Park Service said in a statement.
CALIFORNIA STATE
International Business Times

16, Including Schoolchildren, Dead As Bus Plunges Into Deep Gorge

Sixteen people, including schoolchildren, have died after a bus rolled off a cliff and fell into a deep gorge in India. At least 40 passengers were aboard the bus during the incident, which took place in the north Indian state of Himachal Pradesh Monday, FirstPost reported. The death toll may...
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy