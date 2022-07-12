ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NOPD: Man hospitalized in Tuesday morning shooting near Central City

By Michaela Romero
 2 days ago
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — An adult male is in the hospital after being shot on Tuesday morning. The New Orleans Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in a Milan neighborhood just after 6 a.m.

According to NOPD, police were called to the 2200 block of Amelia Street because a male victim of an unknown age sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his body. The victim was taken to the hospital by to be treated for his injuries. The condition of the victim has not been released.

The aggravated battery by shooting is still under investigation. There is no word on the motive of the incident. Police have not released any information on the suspect involved.

Anyone with information is urged to contact 6th District detectives at (504) 658-6060.

