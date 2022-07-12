ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belmont County, OH

Belmont County Land Bank remove three abandoned buildings in Bridgeport

By Ashley Kaiser
 2 days ago

BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF)–Once a building is left vacant, it can stand untouched for decades with nothing left but nature swallowing it whole.

Three dilapidated buildings in Bridgeport are being torn down after years of neglect.

A nearby neighbor says he’s been waiting years for somebody to take control of the property.

Officials say this is just one example, but buildings like this stand all over the county, tarnishing the beauty of the town.

Mike Bianconi, Peace township trustee says this would not be possible without the help of Belmont County Land Bank and the country treasure, Kathy Kelich.

The laws aren’t written for us as a Township trustee or cities and villages to go and clean these up as much as everybody thinks they would be. If it was easy, we’d would have it done.

If it wasn’t for her prior to her taking over the land bank, we were getting nothing done in Belmont County. I myself have attended meetings for probably 3 1/2 years on this just these structures it takes a long time.

Mike Bianconi, Peace township trustee, Belmont County

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RL7Cp_0gcvECiw00

This specific house they have starting on Tuesday, has been empty and sitting abandoned for about 25-years.

Once everything is removed, he says the plan is to put recycling boxes on the land for the community to utilize.

Coalmine causes bridges on West Virginia-Pennsylvania state line to crumble, I-70 intermittent traffic expected for next decade

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Heading to Washington, PA or to The Highlands on I-70, you have probably been stalled right around the West Virginia-Pennsylvania line. “In this area, there would be no construction. It is solely because the mine is going underneath.”  Tony Clark, District 6 Engineer WVDOH The mine, Tunnel Ridge LLC., is […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
Belmont County to benefit from state's demolished property project

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio – Governor Mike DeWine recently announced more than $42 million in grant funding to help demolish blighted properties in almost every county in Ohio. The Belmont County Reutilization Corporation was awarded $500,000 for demolition of about 25 properties in the county including sites in Pease Township, Pultney Township, Bridgeport, Colerain and Barnesville. The funds will allow the land bank to expand its services to include more target areas throughout the county.
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
Cedar One Realty opens a new office in St. Clairsville

BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) – Cedar One Realty just opened their 6th location, this time in St. Clairsville. They already have locations in Wintersville, Calcutta, Carrollton, and Weirton, and they’re thrilled to now be in Belmont County as well. They’re a full service brokerage, with residential, commercial and property management. Right now they have 5 […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
