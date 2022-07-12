ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3-year-old wanders off from day care, is rescued by officer

 2 days ago
Police car lights in night time, crime scene, night patrolling the city. (Getty)

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia police officer is being recognized for rescuing a 3-year-old boy wandering alone by a busy road.

Stockbridge police officer Granville Barrett told WSB-TV he spotted the boy near Rock Quarry Road at midday Friday.

He said 15 more minutes passed before a worker approached them from the ABC Early Learning Academy a quarter-mile away.

Barrett said the boy apparently climbed a fence and workers realized he was missing when they did a head count.

Stockbridge Police told the station nobody called 911.

The boy’s mother said she’s upset no one notified her until after it was all over.

15-year-old girl missing from Spalding County

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — A teen never returned home after being picked up in a car in Spalding County, according to their sheriff's office on Wednesday. Breanna Wright, who's 15 years old, was last seen around Greenbriar Drive getting into a white sedan on July 12. That's about half a mile from Camp Stephen's Park.
Mother arrested in Ga. cold case death of young son 23 years ago

DECATUR, Ga. (AP/NCMEC) — A prosecutor says a woman has been charged with murder in the death of her 6-year-old son outside Atlanta more than 23 years ago. DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston said Tuesday that a grand jury returned an indictment June 28 against Teresa Ann Bailey Black. Black faces charges including felony […]
Handsy hospital patient grabs nurse, gets police visit

People should think about keeping their hands to themselves, unless they want to be investigated for a possible crime. That was the situation on July 11 when Fayetteville police responded to Piedmont Fayette Hospital on an allegation of a sexual battery incident, said Fayetteville Police Department spokesperson Ann Marie Burdett.
Police: 2 men shot while driving on DeKalb County road

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating a shooting on a DeKalb County Road that left two men hospitalized Thursday morning. Officials with the DeKalb County Police Department says officers were called to the 5900 block of Covington Highway after reports of a person shot. At the scene, police found...
Woman killed in fiery car crash on Rockbridge Road

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A late-night fiery car crash has killed one driver in DeKalb County. Police say the woman's car hit a pole on the 6900 block of Rockbridge Road in the Stone Mountain areas. At the scene, crews found the car on fire and had to put it...
One shot, another injured after a bizarre encounter with a stranger in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - One man was shot and another was injured after a bizarre encounter with a stranger in northwest Atlanta Wednesday night. Atlanta Police officials tell CBS46 News two men were sitting outside 2479 Abner Terr. NW around 11:30 p.m. when they were approached by another male. The unknown male asked if they knew someone and when they said they didn't, they were attacked. One man was struck with a gun and another was shot.
Victim of brutal Buckhead assault making strides one year after attack

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A metro Atlanta man who was severely injured and left for dead in 2021 has made significant progress in his road to recovery. Doctors never expected Josh Dowd to wake up following a brutal attack last year in Buckhead, but the 29-year-old continues to defy the odds. Dowd understands something horrible happened to him, but he doesn't remember what exactly.
Family of woman killed in Piedmont Hospital parking deck speaks out for the first time

ATLANTA - You can get a good sense of who Jacqueline Mixon was by the items still on display in her home: animal figurines, bright flowers and embroidered pillows. She and her only son, Charles Kinsey, were so close, they lived right next door to each other. He said he really needed her support this year after his leukemia diagnosis and his father's death from coronavirus complications.
Hours-long SWAT standoff ends in Clayton County, man arrested, police say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — An hours-long SWAT standoff is over after a situation with a barricaded gunman at a Clayton County apartment complex Thursday. The Clayton County Police Department said its narcotics division was conducting an investigation at 3:18 p.m. During the investigation, detectives saw a man carrying a gun. The suspect left the location and was followed to the area of Chateau Lane in Riverdale.
Questions around alleged stabbing at Clayton County Jail

A community activist and the mother of a pretrial detainee at the Clayton County Jail allege that a man living with severe mental illness was stabbed 17 times on Friday, released back into general population Sunday, and that CCSO has not given them complete information about the man's injuries.
EXCLUSIVE: Video shows people shooting up Gwinnett County home during early morning hours

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News has exclusively obtained video showing a terrifying drive-by shooting where people opened fire on Gwinnett County home. Channel 2′s Tony Thomas learned there were children inside of the home when the shooting happened and the people who live there told him that they have no idea why someone shot up their house.
