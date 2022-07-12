Here's what experts say you should actually spend your money on during Amazon Prime Day

Illustrated | Getty Images

Amazon's two-day "Prime Day" sale begins on Tuesday, which means big savings on everything from TVs to plague doctor masks. But the tricky question to ask yourself is, "what should you actually spend your money on?" Here's what the experts say:

Tech and gaming are a must

Technology is where Prime Day traditionally shines, and in 2022, Amazon is making sure its customers are getting the best bang for their buck. Discounts started rolling out before the two-day event officially began, The Verge notes, adding that "[o]ther retailers are also getting into the mix," such as Best Buy and Target with its "Deal Day" event. It's always a good idea to check out those competitor deals before entering your credit card information.

What specifically is worth your attention during Prime Day, though? "This is the last sales event before the new Intel and AMD processor ranges come out, and before AMD and Nvidia launch their new graphics cards," Dave James at PC Gamer writes. "That means you can be pretty sure there will be Prime Day PC gaming deals on full gaming rigs, gaming laptops, CPUs, and yes, even deals on graphics cards." So let the games begin! If you're mainly a PC gamer, experts say you can save $700 on the Aorus FO48U, a 48-inch device that has a 4K display supporting 120Hz. This system will allow the user to get the most out of their GPU and console, not to mention this is a hefty price cut, as it was originally priced at $1,499.

When it comes to protecting your home, you're going to want the most up-to-date products, and now is also the best time to grab those items while they're on sale. Experts at CNN Underscored recommend purchasing a compact indoor plug-in smart security camera, also known as Amazon's Blink Mini (now $29, was $64) that comes in a bundle of two, allowing you to monitor your home from multiple angles. The camera features night vision, two-way audio, and motion detection, and it's easy to set up.

This week is also, naturally, a great time for shoppers to get their hands on Amazon devices such as its most popular speaker with Alexa, the Echo Dot (fourth gen) (now $19, was $49), which has a sleek design and features full sound with Bluetooth capability. The Echo has a variety of functions from hands-free entertainment to controlling your smart home.

Update your wardrobe on a budget

Not looking for any new electronics, but you are looking for some new clothes? No problem. Whether you're still working from home or back in the office, Amazon has something for everyone when it comes to fashion — and much of it is under $200. The global online retail giant Shopbop — which sells all sorts of items from accessories to dresses and hats — has been on Amazon since 2006. For Amazon Prime Day, shoppers can get in on affordable fashion finds and must-have picks.

Looking for a pair of trendy denim or some new sneakers? The experts at The Strategist have curated a list of "All the Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 Fashion Deals" that will have you racking up your carts with items from popular brands such as Calvin Klein, Levi's, and New Balance. Levi's in particular has a variety of styles to choose from including the Ribcage Ankle Jeans, 720 High-Rise Super-Skinny, and the Wedgie Straight Jeans — all up to 60 percent off.

Whether you're shopping for the next baby shower or simply want to splurge on your little ones, Amazon has likewise got you covered. Consider grabbing onesie sets from Simple Joys by Carter's (now $18, was $27) and the Babies' 6-Piece Snug-Fit Cotton Pajama Set (now $17, was $26), The Strategist experts recommend, stating "these pajamas are the cheapest we've ever seen them." The best part is that you can mix and match the items.

Spend less on your favorite beauty and personal products

"This Prime Day, Amazon has all of your grooming needs covered," Allure notes. Their experts cite the Braun Electric Series 3 Razor with Precision Trimmer ($60), CeraVe SA Lotion for Rough & Bumpy Skin ($20), Native Deodorant ($13), and the Waterpik Cordless Water Flosser ($36) as being among some of the best beauty picks (you can browse their full list here).

Beauty experts at The Cut said the "markdowns are almost too good to be true" when it comes to skincare and hair products. These beauty deals only come out once a year so you really don't want to miss out — whether you're looking for a new sunscreen, face oil, or dry shampoo, Amazon truly has some of the best brands at an unbelievably low price point. The Cut's beauty editors suggest the La Roche-Posay Anthelios Melt-In Milk Body & Face Sunscreen (now $28, was $36), SUNDAY RILEY C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C + Turmeric Face Oil (now $28, was $40), and Klorane Dry Shampoo With Oat Milk (now $14, was $20), along with a long list of other great items to choose from. These products are also highly-rated under Amazon's Choice and are typically found in stores such as Sephora or Ulta Beauty at a higher price — but Prime members are getting a sweet deal by grabbing them during the sale.

Check out all of the Amazon Prime deals.