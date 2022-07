ALEXANDRIA — A small plane crashed shortly after takeoff from Sky Manor Airport in Hunterdon County late Wednesday morning. The single-engine Cessna 150 crashed in a field adjacent to the airport in the Pittstown section of Alexandria in Hunterdon County just before noon on Wednesday, according to the FAA. The pilot, who was the only person on board, was taken to Hunterdon Medical Center for treatment of a minor injury.

HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ ・ 19 HOURS AGO