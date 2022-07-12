ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Emmy Nominations 2022: ‘Succession,’ ‘Squid Game,’ ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Lead

By Jon Blistein
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G6XeS_0gcvDVHi00

Succession, Squid Game, and Only Murders in the Building will all vie for multiple prizes at the 74th Emmy Awards. This year’s nominees were announced today, July 12, during a virtual event hosted by J.B. Smoove and Melissa Fumero.

Succession led all nominees this year, picking up 25, including a nod for Outstanding Drama Series, and acting nominations for pretty much its entire core cast: Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, J. Smith-Cameron, Nicholas Braun, Kieran Culkin, and Matthew Macfadyen (Hope Davis, Sanaa Lathan, Harriet Walter, Adrien Brody, James Cromwell, Arian Moayed, and Alexander Skarsgård picked up nods for their guest turns on the show, too).

In the Outstanding Drama category, Succession — which won the prize last time it was nominated in 2020 — will compete against Euphoria, Ozark, Severance, Squid Game, Stranger Things, and Yellowjackets.

The Outstanding Drama nod for Squid Game was one of 14 the South Korean smash picked up as it became the first non-English language show to land Emmy nominations in some of the top categories. The show’s stars also received various acting nods, including Lee Jung-jae, Jung Ho-yeon, Park Hae-soo, Oh Yeong-su, Lee You-mi.

Tying for the second most nominations is last year’s Outstanding Comedy Series winner, Ted Lasso, and Mike White’s hit HBO anthology, The White Lotus, both of which picked up 20 nominations. Hacks and Hulu’s breakout comedy, Only Murders in the Building, each picked up 17 nominations, followed by Euphoria with 16.

In the Outstanding Comedy Series category this year, Ted Lasso, Hacks, and Only Murders in the Building will compete against Barry, Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, What We Do In the Shadows, and Abbott Elementary. For Outstanding Limited Series or Anthology series, The White Lotus is up against Dopesick, The Dropout, Inventing Anna, and Pam and Tommy.

2022 Emmy Nominees:

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

Ozark

Severance

Squid Game

Stranger Things

Succession

Yellowjackets

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Dopesick

The Dropout

Inventing Anna

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning, The Great

Issa Rae, Insecure

Jean Smart, Hacks

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Actor in a Limited Series, Movie or Anthology

Colin Firth, The Staircase

Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven

Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Himesh Patel, Station Eleven

Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy

Outstanding Actress in a Limited Series, Movie or Anthology

Toni Collette, The Staircase

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Lily James, Pam & Tommy

Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Zendaya, Euphoria

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Brian Cox, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards will take place on Monday, Sept. 22, 2022, airing at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. The show will air on NBC and the streaming platform Peacock.

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

The Worst Person You Know Just Made a Great Point: ‘Roe v. Wade’ Edition

In light of the Supreme Court Dobbs decision effectively overturning Roe v. Wade, many reproductive rights activists have criticized cisgender heterosexual men for staying silent on the issue of abortion rights — even though men are arguably just as impacted by the availability of safe, accessible abortion as women are. But as we discuss on this week’s episode of Don’t Let This Flop, Rolling Stone‘s podcast on internet culture, there are a handful of men who are speaking out against Roe v. Wade being overturned — they’re just not the men you’d expect (and in some cases, they’re exactly the men you wouldn’t want in your corner on a political issue.) Call it the ultimate example of “the Worst Person You Know Just Made a Great Point.“
U.S. POLITICS
Rolling Stone

‘You’re a Bunch of Pussies’: White House Staff Recounts ‘Unhinged’ Meeting With Trump’s Legal Team

The Jan. 6 committee began its seventh public hearing on Tuesday by laying out the extent to which former President Trump had been informed by those around him that there was no evidence the election was stolen. Trump was undeterred. The tension between the former president and the fellow election conspiracy theorists he surrounded himself and the administration figures who acknowledged Biden’s win boiled over during a heated Dec. 18 meeting at the White House.
POTUS
Rolling Stone

This Mother-Daughter Duo Has Become the Center of Creepy TikTok Conspiracy Theories

At first glance, Bebop and Bebe, a TikTok page with more than two million followers, looks like a typical, albeit somewhat idiosyncratic, family account. The page features videos of Bebop, a girl with stick-straight hair who looks to be about eight or nine years old, mugging for the camera with her mom, a peroxide blond with a fondness for ethereal makeup filters. Together they dance to songs like “Footloose” by Kenny Loggins and Louis Theroux’s “Jiggle Jiggle” remix, lip-synching poorly to audios, usually against the backdrop of what appears to be a splashily decorated preteen girl’s room, with Bebop flaunting a wide range of impressive makeup looks and hairstyles.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jodie Comer
Person
Sarah Snook
Person
Melanie Lynskey
Person
Kieran Culkin
Person
Kaley Cuoco
Person
Margaret Qualley
Person
Sanaa Lathan
Person
J.b. Smoove
Person
Rupaul
Person
Adrien Brody
Person
Arian Moayed
Person
Toni Collette
Popculture

These 10 TV Shows Were Canceled Almost Immediately

One of the hardest accomplishments in Hollywood is bringing a television show from an idea to the small screen, where millions will see the result of the efforts of hundreds of people in their pursuit of crafting entertainment. That's why it is painful and sad to hear about a show being canceled almost immediately, even if it was terrible. It's a rare thing, as most networks will air a complete season before canceling a low-rated series. However, some shows are just so bad that executives can't take the risk of continuing to air them.
TV SERIES
TODAY.com

Here are all the 2022 Emmy nominees

It’s a big moment for the small screen. Nominations for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards were announced Tuesday. “Succession” led the way with 25 Emmy nominations Tuesday, including one for best drama, but it will be tested by a tough field that included Netflix's “Squid Game,” which became the first non-English language series to earn a nomination in the category.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emmy Nominations#Emmy Awards#South Korean#Non English#Hbo#The White Lotus#Hulu
TheWrap

Idris Elba ‘Was Not Happy’ When He Learned He’d Been Written Off ‘The Wire,’ David Simon Recalls (Video)

“The Wire” is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its launch this week, with the cast and crew recalling some of their best memories from their time on the show. David Simon, the creator, head writer and showrunner for each of the five seasons of the HBO series, recounted how Idris Elba was less than pleased when he learned he’d been written off the show, which ran from 2002 to 2008.
TV & VIDEOS
People

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin Dead at 74

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin has died. He was 74. The actor passed away on Friday due to complications during an emergency surgery, the actor's manager Lisa Gallant confirmed to PEOPLE. In 2015, Itzin suffered a "major heart attack" during a Shakespeare performance but "came back only to continue...
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Steve Martin and Martin Short Are "Dismayed" by Selena Gomez's 'Only Murders' Emmy Acting Snub

The good news: Only Murders in the Building took home a ton of Emmy nominations, which yay since it's one of the smartest (and definitely the coziest) shows of the year. But while living legends Steve Martin and Martin Short both earned Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series nominations, their co-star Selena Gomez didn't get nominated for Lead Actress (absurd)—and they aren't thrilled about the snub.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

2022 Emmy Nominations: The Complete List

CIt's time to honor the best in TV over this past year. The 2022 Emmy nominees represent the best of what we watched, streamed, binged and then re-watched over another pandemic-affected year. On Tuesday, the Television Academy and hosts Melissa Fumero and J.B. Smoove unveiled nominations for the 74th Primetime...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Popculture

Jennifer Aniston Got Disappointing News When Emmy Nominations Were Announced

Jennifer Aniston had a mixed morning on Tuesday when the 2022 Primetime Emmy nominations were announced. She was nominated, but not for what she would expect to be. She was snubbed for her performance as Alex Levy on Apple TV+'s The Morning Show Season 2 but was nominated for Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) for the Friends HBO Max reunion special. The 74th Emmy Awards will air on NBC Monday, Sept. 12.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Yellowstone Scene Stealer Returning to Former Role

When it rains, it pours for Jennifer Landon. Not only has the As the World Turns alum — who played Gwen, as if you didn’t know — been made a series regular for the fifth season of Yellowstone, she’s also returning to Animal Kingdom, a new promo for the TNT drama reveals.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Mandy Moore Publicly Reacts to 'This Is Us' Emmys Snub

This Is Us star Mandy Moore earned some incredible reviews for her performance as Rebecca Pearson in the beloved NBC show's final season. Sadly, it wasn't enough to earn her a 2022 Primetime Emmy Award nomination, and the show was left out of the Outstanding Drama Series category. Moore responded to the surprising snubs, admitting she wished the show was recognized in its "finest hour."
TV & VIDEOS
People

Adrien Brody Says Ana de Armas' Marilyn Monroe Movie Blonde Will Likely Cause 'Some Controversy'

Adrien Brody expects Blonde to ruffle some feathers. The fictionalized Marilyn Monroe movie, based on the 2000 novel by Joyce Carol Oates, debuts on Netflix this September. Looking back on his career for an episode of Deadline's "The Actor's Side," 49-year-old Brody, who plays the Hollywood legend's ex-husband Arthur Miller, briefly teased Blonde and said costar Ana de Armas is "amazing" as Monroe.
MOVIES
Variety

Dakota Johnson Hated Being Dragged Into Depp-Heard Trial: ‘For the Love of God, Why Am I Involved?’

Click here to read the full article. Dakota Johnson broke her silence to Vanity Fair on what it was like being dragged into the defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. Johnson went viral on social media during the trial due to a video from a 2015 press conference she attended with Depp at the Venice Film Festival to promote their crime drama “Black Mass.” In the video, Johnson reacts to Depp’s bandaged fingers and laughs after he seemingly explains his injury. Depp’s finger injury became a focal point during the trial. The “Pirates of the Caribbean” star testified that...
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

2022 Emmy Nominations Revealed: Check Out The Full List Of TV's Best

Though there are currently enough TV and streaming shows out there to serve as nominees for a dozen different award shows, the annual Emmy Awards remain the top-tier honors for the medium’s biggest shows. (Especially with the 2022 Golden Globes going untelevised after the prior year’s botched efforts.) We don’t yet know if or when a host will be revealed for the 74th Emmys ceremony, but we can now know what to expect when September 12 rolls around, with the Television Academy announcing this year’s nominations.
TV SHOWS
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

66K+
Followers
20K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy