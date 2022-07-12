Emmy Nominations 2022: ‘Succession,’ ‘Squid Game,’ ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Lead
Succession, Squid Game, and Only Murders in the Building will all vie for multiple prizes at the 74th Emmy Awards. This year’s nominees were announced today, July 12, during a virtual event hosted by J.B. Smoove and Melissa Fumero.
Succession led all nominees this year, picking up 25, including a nod for Outstanding Drama Series, and acting nominations for pretty much its entire core cast: Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, J. Smith-Cameron, Nicholas Braun, Kieran Culkin, and Matthew Macfadyen (Hope Davis, Sanaa Lathan, Harriet Walter, Adrien Brody, James Cromwell, Arian Moayed, and Alexander Skarsgård picked up nods for their guest turns on the show, too).
In the Outstanding Drama category, Succession — which won the prize last time it was nominated in 2020 — will compete against Euphoria, Ozark, Severance, Squid Game, Stranger Things, and Yellowjackets.
The Outstanding Drama nod for Squid Game was one of 14 the South Korean smash picked up as it became the first non-English language show to land Emmy nominations in some of the top categories. The show’s stars also received various acting nods, including Lee Jung-jae, Jung Ho-yeon, Park Hae-soo, Oh Yeong-su, Lee You-mi.
Tying for the second most nominations is last year’s Outstanding Comedy Series winner, Ted Lasso, and Mike White’s hit HBO anthology, The White Lotus, both of which picked up 20 nominations. Hacks and Hulu’s breakout comedy, Only Murders in the Building, each picked up 17 nominations, followed by Euphoria with 16.
In the Outstanding Comedy Series category this year, Ted Lasso, Hacks, and Only Murders in the Building will compete against Barry, Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, What We Do In the Shadows, and Abbott Elementary. For Outstanding Limited Series or Anthology series, The White Lotus is up against Dopesick, The Dropout, Inventing Anna, and Pam and Tommy.
2022 Emmy Nominees:
Outstanding Drama Series
Better Call Saul
Euphoria
Ozark
Severance
Squid Game
Stranger Things
Succession
Yellowjackets
Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
Barry
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Dopesick
The Dropout
Inventing Anna
Pam & Tommy
The White Lotus
Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning, The Great
Issa Rae, Insecure
Jean Smart, Hacks
Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Actor in a Limited Series, Movie or Anthology
Colin Firth, The Staircase
Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage
Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Himesh Patel, Station Eleven
Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy
Outstanding Actress in a Limited Series, Movie or Anthology
Toni Collette, The Staircase
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Lily James, Pam & Tommy
Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Laura Linney, Ozark
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Zendaya, Euphoria
Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Brian Cox, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
The Amazing Race
Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards will take place on Monday, Sept. 22, 2022, airing at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. The show will air on NBC and the streaming platform Peacock.
