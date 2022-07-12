ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

‘Abuse of power’: Boris Johnson blocks Commons bid to force him from No 10 immediately

By Rob Merrick
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ucpzK_0gcvCxq900

A Commons vote to try to force Boris Johnson out of No 10 immediately has been blocked by the government, in what has been condemned as an “abuse of power”.

The no-confidence vote was expected on Wednesday after being requested by Labour but – in an unprecedented move – it has been denied parliamentary time.

Erskine May, the parliamentary bible, states that “by established convention” the government “always accedes to the demand from the Leader of the Opposition”.

A Labour spokesperson accused the government of “running scared”, saying: “This is totally unprecedented.

“Yet again the Tories are changing the rules to protect their own dodgy mates. All the Tory leadership candidates should denounce this flagrant abuse of power to protect a discredited prime minister.”

Keir Starmer had threatened the vote if the Conservative party refused to eject Mr Johnson immediately – despite key party figures warning it is dangerous to leave him in post for another two months.

But, on Monday, the newly-elected 1922 Committee , in announcing the timetable for the party leadership election , confirmed he would remain in No 10 until 5 September.

It was highly unlikely that enough Tory rebels would be found for the vote to be won – but it would have embarrassed Conservative MPs who voted to keep Mr Johnson in post for now.

It is understood the government is arguing that the vote is a waste of parliamentary time because the prime minister “has already resigned”.

However, Mr Johnson has merely announced his intention to resign, when a successor is found – leaving him with an eight-week “caretaker” period in Downing Street.

The government argument was dismissed by Catherine Haddon, a senior fellow at the Institute for Government , who pointed out “all sorts’ of confidence votes had been permitted in the past.

“Some have focused on both govt confidence and PM,” she tweeted, including one tabled by then-Tory leader Edward Heath in 1965 which said it “deplores the prime minister’s conduct of the nation’s affairs”.

Sir Keir said, ahead of the expected vote: “They can’t now let him cling on for weeks and weeks and weeks until 5 September. It would be intolerable for the country.”

Since his announcement last Thursday, Mr Johnson has sparked alarm by appointing a string of unlikely ministers – including one who made an obscene gesture at crowds at the Downing Street guests.

He has also signalled his intention to hand out resignation knighthoods and peerages to key allies, including culture secretary Nadine Dorries and his own father, it is believed.

However, he did have his wings clipped by the new cabinet, which forced him to agree to no “major” policy decisions before leaving – which meant abandoning planned tax cuts.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mystery MP who walked in on Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds in ‘compromising situation’ revealed

The mystery MP who walked in on Boris Johnson and then-girlfriend Carrie Symonds in an allegedly ‘compromising situation’ when he was foreign secretary is Northern Ireland minister Conor Burns, The Independent can reveal.Downing Street said that Burns “flagged up” the couple’s relationship to Foreign Office officials after finding them “having a glass of wine together” alone in Mr Johnson’s Commons office as foreign secretary in 2018.Mr Burns, one of Mr Johnson’s most loyal supporters, had a “sixth sense” that their relationship was “one to watch”, said a senior No 10 source.Mr Burns raised the matter with Mr Johnson’s close...
U.K.
Benzinga

Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court

A top Russian diplomat Wednesday warned the U.S. against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Boris Johnson
Person
Edward Heath
Person
Nadine Dorries
Daily Mail

Shinzo Abe's widow who broke the rules: Ex- DJ Akie, 60, champions LGBT rights and 'womenomics' that at times put her at odds with her conservative husband - but she stayed by his side through health issues and career woes

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who has died in hospital after being shot at a campaign speech, is survived by his wife Akie, a progressive socialite and former radio DJ who broke with convention by carving out a role for herself on the world stage. The daughter of a...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abuse Of Power#Leadership Election#Labour Party#Uk#Commons#Tories#Tory#The Conservative Party
MSNBC

Mary Trump: Even Donald Trump “can’t help but notice” all the evidence piling up against him

It’s well documented that Donald Trump doesn’t know how to take responsibility for his actions. Even as the evidence and testimony piles up against him in regards to the January 6th insurrection, his niece Mary Trump says, “He’s deflecting and blaming other people in his usual fashion in the hopes that that will be enough to, once again in his life, evade accountability.” She tells Ali Velshi that she thinks Donald is “directly responsible” for the Insurrection even though he might still feel impervious to consequences. “He can’t help but notice that the evidence against him is piling up and it’s being confirmed,” she adds.July 10, 2022.
POTUS
Daily Mail

Billionaire Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska says destroying Ukraine 'would be a colossal mistake' and predicts there will be no winners from Putin's 'war' in rare break with Kremlin

Russian billionaire oligarch Oleg Deripaska has said destroying 'would be a colossal mistake' and predicted there will be no winners from Putin's 'war' in a rare break with the official Kremlin line. The 54-year-old, who made his fortune as founder of aluminium giant Rusal, said it is 'obvious' that sanctions...
EUROPE
CNN

'His temper was swift': Grisham reacts to testimony that Trump threw plate at wall

Cassidy Hutchinson, an aide to former President Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows, testified during a January 6 hearing that she was told Trump threw his lunch at a wall after learning that former Attorney General Bill Barr told the Department of Justice there was no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election. Former Trump White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham reacts.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
The US Sun

Britain is on the brink of another world war just like in 1937 – we must be ready to crush Putin, head of UK army warns

BRITAIN is facing its "1937 moment” and must be ready to “fight and win” in a new world war against Russia, the British Army chief warned today. General Sir Patrick Sanders gave a stark warning that our armed forces must be prepared to directly engage Putin in order to prevent the spread of further conflict in Europe - and ward off the threat from Moscow.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Prince Harry reveals 'significant tensions' with Queen's top aide as he sues Home Office in police protection row: Duke says it was not 'appropriate' for Sir Edward Young to have been involved in decision to remove his Met bodyguards, High Court hears

Prince Harry had a strained relationship with one of the Queen's top aides, the High Court has today been hold. 'Significant tensions' are said to have existed between the Duke of Sussex and the Queen's Private Secretary, Sir Edward Young, according to the prince's legal team. The pair's relationship was...
U.K.
US News and World Report

Contest to Replace Boris Johnson Begins, Opponents Demand He Goes Now

LONDON (Reuters) -As many as a dozen candidates were on Friday eyeing up replacing Boris Johnson as British prime minister after he was forced to quit by his own party, with opponents saying they want him out of Downing Street immediately. Johnson said on Thursday that he would step down...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson ‘considering peerage for Nadine Dorries’

Boris Johnson is thought to be considering a peerage for his most loyal cabinet minister Nadine Dorries as part of his resignation honours list.The prime minister is reportedly planning to put his culture secretary into the House of Lords as part of a tradition allowing him to recommend certain appointments before leaving No 10.According to the Sunday Times, Ms Dorries is “expected” to go to the upper chamber and depart frontline politics for novel writing after Mr Johnson’s downfall.Paul Dacre, the former editor of the Daily Mail, and billionaire Tory donor Michael Hintze are also said to be in...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

744K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy