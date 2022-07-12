ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tell us about your favourite outdoor pool for the chance to win a £200 holiday voucher

By Guardian community team
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
Photograph: Getty Images

As the heatwave continues, many of you will be heading to glorious outdoor swimming pools for an invigorating dip. There are lidos dotted across Britain, many run by volunteer groups, some set amid beautiful countryside and some are even heated. So whether you are heading to the Edwardian Thames lido in Reading or taking a dip in Hathersage pool with the dramatic peaks as a backdrop, let us know about your favourite swimming spots.

If you have a relevant photo, do send it in – but it’s your words that will be judged for the competition.

Keep your tip to about 100 words

The best tip of the week, chosen by Tom Hall of Lonely Planet, will win a £200 voucher to stay at a Sawday’s property – the company has more than 3,000 in the UK and Europe. The best tips will appear on the Guardian Travel website.

If you’re having trouble using the form, click here. Read terms of service here.

We’re sorry, but for legal reasons you must be a UK resident to enter this competition.

The competition closes on Tuesday 19 July at 9am BST

