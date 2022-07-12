Police Warn Of Road Rage Incidents

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Two people have been arrested in the death of a man shot while he was driving for Uber in Pittsburgh. Kristofer Metzger died after he was found inside a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds on Zephyr Avenue in Pittsburgh's Sheraden neighborhood in 2021. At the time, there were no suspects. More than a year later on Thursday, Pittsburgh police announced the arrests of 20-year-old Kendall McKoy and 23-year-old Da'rohn Winmon.Police said they were taken to the Allegheny County Jail after they were arrested with the help of the U.S. Marshals Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force. Both McKoy and Winmon are facing multiple charges, including criminal homicide, aggravated assault and firearm violations.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 23 HOURS AGO