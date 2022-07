STATEHOUSE (July 14, 2022) –Local lawmakers said Hoosiers in Hendricks County should be aware of several new and notable state laws, which are now in effect. “This legislative session, we managed to get a lot done on behalf of hardworking Hoosiers and our communities,” said State Rep. Jeff Thompson (R-Lizton). “From election security to ensuring parents are heard when it comes to their child’s education, these policies build on our efforts to further support families and meet the needs of those we represent.”

HENDRICKS COUNTY, IN ・ 21 HOURS AGO