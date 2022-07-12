Blake's Lavender Market returns this weekend - What to expect at festival

Freaks and lovers of the macabre, this one’s for you. The Oddities and Curiosities Expo is heading to Novi on Saturday. The traveling show is essentially a cross between a horror movie convention, Halloween party, and taxidermy expo. We aren’t sure how much actual partying there will be, but the convention is boasting more than 150 vendors. Expect creepy wares like preserved animal specimens, bone jewelry, Halloween- and horror movie-inspired artwork, and antique medical instruments. You can also make your own two-headed duckling taxidermy piece (for $235) and check out “the world’s largest traveling freak show” for a touch of the dark arts in summer.

NOVI, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO