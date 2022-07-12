NBC 10 News Today: Cooking With Chef Gaye
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — We took a look into Chef Gaye’s kitchen to learn how to make a delicious fish fry. Watch the clip above to learn more about this recipe. For more Morning News CLICK HERE
