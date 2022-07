Mario Kart has long been one of the best racing games on any Nintendo platform, and Switch is no exception. And it's arguably even better when your actual home is used as a circuit for real-life karting action. Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit is currently $50 over at Amazon for Prime Day 2022--the Mario version is usually $85, Luigi $100--a deal that applies to both the Mario and Luigi editions of the game. This is $10 cheaper than we saw it earlier in the day, making now the time to jump on it before it sells out.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO