ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedalia, MO

Sedalia Speed Track Athletes Advance to AAU Nationals

By Townsquare Sedalia
Awesome 92.3
Awesome 92.3
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Five local track and field athletes have qualified for the AAU Junior Olympics, which are set for July 30 to Aug. 6 in North Carolina. The...

awesome923.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Awesome 92.3

Lady Roadrunners Name Hopkins Assistant Basketball Coach

State Fair Community College (SFCC) has announced that Grant Hopkins has been hired as the new assistant coach for the Lady Roadrunners. “Coach Hopkins brings a lot of knowledge to this position,” said Lady Roadrunners Head Coach Nicole Collier. “He knows offensive and defensive sides of the game. He understands how to break down film and is big on individual workouts and player development. His ability to be successful as a coach and a recruiter makes him very marketable, perfect for this position.”
SEDALIA, MO
KOMU

MizzouRec announces closure of outside pool

COLUMBIA − The University of Missouri says it will be converting its outside pool, Truman's Pond, to an outdoor fitness space. The pool was closed for the 2022 season. The MizzouRec said it held forums in April with student leaders and rec student employees to provide recommendations. Members said they wanted "more workout space and more functional fitness equipment."
COLUMBIA, MO
Awesome 92.3

Greyhound Bus Service Comes to The City of California

According to a press release from the City of California, Greyhound Lines will begin serving California, Missouri with bus service to St. Louis, Kansas City, and other stops throughout Missouri including Columbia and Warrensburg. According to the release, Eastbound service to St. Louis will stop in California at approximately 3:25...
CALIFORNIA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sedalia, MO
State
Kansas State
City
Carl Junction, MO
City
Washington, MO
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
Sedalia, MO
Sports
State
North Carolina State
Carl Junction, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
Awesome 92.3

Want A Day Trip? Try These 10 Summer Day Trips In Missouri

Having lived about 6 years of my life in Missouri, I do appreciate that we do get all 4 seasons. The spring and summer months are a bit warmer. But this summer heat has been hot and humid. Summer will end Sept 22. So still lots of time to organize a day trip. I have 10 suggestions for you to try. They all should be worth the time.
MISSOURI STATE
ozarkradionews.com

Brightspeed Announces Initial Fiber Build Markets for 19 Missouri Counties

West Plains, MO. – Brightspeed announced today that it will build over 130,000 new fiber passings in portions of 19 counties in Missouri, including Howell, Oregon, Texas, and Wright counties. Brightspeed is expecting these passings to be implemented by the end of 2023 and will install 180,000 additional fiber passings in the state in following years.
MISSOURI STATE
Awesome 92.3

One Dozen People Injured in Cole County Bus Accident

One dozen people were injured after a bus driver fell asleep and the bus crashed in Cole County early Thursday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2007 Prevost H3 Coach, driven by 62-year-old Thomas A. Babbitt of Boonville, was on US 54, 300 feet east of Farm View Road (between Eldon and Jeff City) around 2:30 a.m., when Babbitt fell asleep and the bus traveled off the left side of the roadway, through the median, struck a ditch, across the westbound lanes of 54, struck another ditch, struck a house, then a shed and a fence before coming to rest in a field.
COLE COUNTY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josiah
comomag.com

Plenty of drama, consequence in Ward 3 tie-breaker election

If city councilman Karl Skala hasn’t changed much in more than two decades of public service to the city of Columbia, the city around him certainly has. When he first ran for election to the city council from the third ward in 2007, Skala’s progressive views on responsible growth and development clashed with business interests but resonated with a concerned electorate and his victory established a new left wing to the council’s partisan politics. But by 2020, and the election of Pat Fowler from the first ward, the foremost concern of the council’s most progressive members and likeminded citizens had evolved to the pursuit of equity and social justice for the city’s most disadvantaged.
COLUMBIA, MO
Awesome 92.3

One Ford F-150 Slams into Another In Johnson County

A Warrensburg teen was injured after the Ford F-150 he was driving slammed into another Ford F-150 in a construction zone on Wednesday in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2021 Ford F-150, driven by 30-year-old Austin W. Kramer of Sedalia, had slowed down in a construction zone on Highway 50, west of Devasher Road around 5:45 p.m., when an eastbound 2000 Ford F-150, driven by a 16-year-old male from Warrensburg, slammed into Kramer's truck.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track Events#Aau#Speed Track#Track And Field#Olympics
939theeagle.com

REDI: three different airlines have met with Columbia leaders about service at COU

A top Columbia business leader is optimistic about additional air service at Columbia Regional Airport (COU). Regional Economic Development Incorporated (REDI) president Stacey Button says coming out of the pandemic and looking at the travel rebound has been important to COU. Ms. Button tells business leaders that she’s had three follow-up meetings with three different airlines.
COLUMBIA, MO
Awesome 92.3

Boonville Couple Killed in Howard County Crash

A Boonville couple was killed in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Monday afternoon in Howard County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2006 Chevy HHR, driven by 20-year-old James E. Dorman of Boonville, was on Missouri 124, one-tenth of a mile west of County Road 409 around 4 p.m., when the car traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a telephone pole and overturned into a tree.
BOONVILLE, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Awesome 92.3

Conspiracy, Scam, Cult, or Something Else: What is The Hope Valley Dream Survey?

Last week, I got a direct message on our app. It came from a person here in town who was asking me about a topic related to a Facebook question I asked you. Namely, what is a conspiracy theory you actually believe? They saw some flyers around the east side of Sedalia, took some photos, and sent them to me. They had no idea what they were, but thought that I might know, or I might have access to know.
SEDALIA, MO
Awesome 92.3

Knob Noster Woman Injured in JoCo Rollover

A Knob Noster woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred early Tuesday morning in Johnson County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 23-year-old Whitney L. Arnett of Knob Noster was the driver of a northbound 2013 Honda on Missouri 23, south of SE 650th Road at midnight, when she attempted to avoid an animal in the roadway, traveled off the road, became airborne and overturned.
KNOB NOSTER, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Man hurt in crash near Centralia after falling asleep while driving

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A man was hurt late Monday morning after a crash near Centralia. The crash happened on Highway 22 near Sappington Road around 11:45 a.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said an SUV driven by Terry L. Reno, 44, of Columbia, crossed the center line of the highway after The post Man hurt in crash near Centralia after falling asleep while driving appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CENTRALIA, MO
Awesome 92.3

Four People Injured in Henry County Crash

Four people were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday afternoon in Henry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2017 Chevy Equinox, driven by 78-year-old Arlene F. Campbell of Clinton, attempted to turn onto Missouri 13 from private drive NE 214 at around 1:30 p.m., and failed to yield to a northbound 2006 Dodge 1500, driven by 74-year-old Carol L. Kampe of Leeton.
HENRY COUNTY, MO
Awesome 92.3

Awesome 92.3

Sedalia, MO
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
854K+
Views
ABOUT

Awesome 92.3 is the home of Sedalias Greatest Hits through the decades! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://awesome923.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy