Rohnert Park, CA

Rohnert Park Meeting Today for Community and Police Relationship

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRohnert Park leaders will consider a move to improve relationships between police and the community. At today’s city council meeting,...

northbaybusinessjournal.com

Santa Rosa nonprofit Social Advocates for Youth alleges employee embezzled more than $75,000

The nonprofit organization Social Advocates for Youth, Sonoma County's leading provider of services for homeless and at-risk children and teenagers, has publicly acknowledged that a former employee is suspected to have embezzled more than $75,000. “That money is supposed to go to youth,” Gina Belforte, president of Social Advocates for...
SANTA ROSA, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Board member returns to Santa Rosa vision-loss nonprofit

Aerial Gilbert has rejoined the board of directors of the Earle Baum Center, a Sonoma County-based nonprofit that serves people with sight loss in Sonoma, Napa, Lake and Mendocino counties. “I am thrilled to welcome Aerial back to EBC’s board,” said Bob Sonnenberg, CEO of Earle Baum Center. “Aerial’s deep...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
kalw.org

As homeless numbers rise, Sonoma County to allow camping in certain public spaces

Sonoma County supervisors are considering a proposed amendment to the county’s camping ordinance introduced earlier this week by Deputy County Counsel Matt Lilligren. The county once had a strict anti-camping policy in public areas. But they stopped enforcing the policy after the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled three years ago that it was unfair to punish unhoused people sleeping in public spaces if there were no adequate alternatives. Sonoma County has been working on a new ordinance to comply with that decision, so it can resume enforcement.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Alcohol Permit Granted to New Controversial Sebastopol Restaurant

Despite ongoing controversy, the Sebastopol Planning Commission is awarding an alcohol permit to a new restaurant. The commission granted the permit to Piala Georgian Cuisine on Tuesday night. Several former employees argued against the restaurant getting a liquor license, saying co-owner Lowell Sheldon has a history of workplace sexual harassment. The Sebastopol Planning Commission denied the alcohol permit in May, but changed its mind this week, with reservations. Sheldon will not be allowed to drink nor serve alcohol at Piala, and the permit must be in co-owner Jeff Berlin’s name instead of Sheldon’s. Last fall, eleven former employees publicly accused Sheldon of creating a toxic work environment, with some accusing him of sexual harassment and assault.
SEBASTOPOL, CA
ksro.com

Suspect in Highway 101 Chase and Crash in Santa Rosa Still on the Loose

Rohnert Park Officers are looking for a suspected thief who crashed his car off Highway 101 in Santa Rosa. Late yesterday morning, police were alerted to a theft at the Home Depot on Redwood Drive. The suspected vehicle was spotted by an officer who followed it onto northbound 101. After a nearly four mile chase where the suspect reached speeds of 120 miles per hour, the vehicle tried to exit the highway at Yolanda Avenue but instead drove through a fence and onto a field, coming to a stop near the Chapel of the Chimes Funeral Home & Cemetery. The driver fled into the nearby chapel before fleeing the scene. The car was heavily damaged and “miscellaneous tools” were found inside that were taken from Home Depot. The driver is described as a white or Hispanic man with a ponytail and goatee wearing black clothing.
SANTA ROSA, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Sebastopol Planning Commission approves alcohol permit for Lowell Sheldon’s new restaurant with conditions

Allegations of past workplace sexual harassment mired the permit process and riled the community. Reversing course, the Sebastopol Planning Commission decided in its Tuesday night meeting to grant an alcohol permit to new restaurant and wine bar venture Piala Georgian Cuisine. The usually low-profile process became a flashpoint in the...
SEBASTOPOL, CA
ksro.com

Bay Area Transit Mapping Begins with Sonoma County

A new unified transit mapping system for the Bay Area is coming together and Sonoma County is the first to try the new system. The mapping system is being put together by the Metropolitan Transportation Commission and it should begin in early 2024. The Press Democrat reports that the commission chose Sonoma County first because it is a small scale example of the challenges of navigating disparate public transit systems. It also gained favor with the Sonoma County Transportation Authority, who were already working on something similar for the county’s transit agencies. After mapping is done for Sonoma County, the commission will then expand into Solano County and then the rest of the Bay Area. The project’s cost is $6-million for the entire region.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Woman Arrested in Oakley For Illicit Behavior With Juveniles

In March 2022, the Oakley Police Department received a report involving lewd and lascivious acts between an adult female and a juvenile male victim. The suspect was identified as Jennifer Decarlo, a 34-year-old female and Oakley resident. Oakley Police detectives immediately began investigating the allegations. Several interviews and search warrants...
OAKLEY, CA
CBS News

3 arrested following $65K theft at Napa sunglass store

NAPA – Three people, including a juvenile, were arrested after an estimated $65,000 in designer sunglasses were stolen from an outlet store in Napa on Wednesday night. According to the Napa Police Department, three males entered the Sunglass Hut Outlet Store located at the Napa Premium Outlets around 6:45 p.m. The suspects then filled garbage bags with more than 215 pairs of designer sunglasses before fleeing the scene in a vehicle.
NAPA, CA
ksro.com

Homeless Encampment Closes Part of Joe Rodota Trail

Part of the Joe Rodota Trail in Santa Rosa is closed indefinitely because of a homeless encampment. Sonoma County Regional Parks officials say the camp is getting in the way of safe public use of the trail, which runs eight-and-a-half-miles between Downtown Santa Rosa and Sebastopol. A half-mile section of the trail between Dutton Avenue and Stony Point Road has been closed since Friday. The camp has only been there for a week and has grown significantly in size ever since. County officials say it now has about 20 tents.
SANTA ROSA, CA
ksro.com

COVID-19 Hospitalizations Up in Sonoma County

COVID-19 hospitalizations are back on the rise in Sonoma County. Last Thursday, 32 people were hospitalized. On Monday, the number had grown to 57. On Tuesday, the total was back down to 45. Until now, even though case numbers had been on the upswing for about two months, hospitalizations stayed flat. Health officials believe the hospitalization increase is likely caused by the rise of the highly contagious Omicron subvariant BA5.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Sonoma County Buying Old Bank of America Building in Guerneville

The County of Sonoma is buying the former Bank of America building in downtown Guerneville. A tentative agreement has been announced to purchase the building for $3-million. The county has leased office space there since 2006 where two county agencies, the Department of Health Services and the Probation Department, share the building with West County Community Services, a local nonprofit. District 5 Supervisor Lynda Hopkins said it “creates an exciting opportunity to improve the delivery of services to residents in west Sonoma County by turning the building into a satellite office for other county agencies.” As part of the Resilient Infrastructure pillar of the county’s five-year Strategic Plan, the Board of Supervisors is seeking to establish regional service centers in west Sonoma County, the Sonoma Valley and Cloverdale by 2023.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Amy’s Proposed HQ Get Cleared by a Petaluma Committee

Amy’s Kitchen is taking another step forward with plans to establish their headquarters in Petaluma. This week, Petaluma’s Historic and Cultural Preservation Committee unanimously approved renovations to the former Carithers Department Store building at 109 Kentucky Street. Those renovations include seismic retrofitting, enlargement of existing window openings, the addition of new windows, new doors and new Amy’s Kitchen logo signage on the east side. Proposed indoor modifications would expand the building from about 18,700-square-feet to about 20,000 square feet. It’s unclear what the next step in the approval process will be.
PETALUMA, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Parklets expected to dominate Marin, Sonoma, Napa downtowns after pandemic

From wining to dining, Wine Country cities plan to adapt to the French streets-of-Paris lifestyle more than ever before in the coming months with parklets dotting the landscape — but not without a few roadblocks in Sonoma. City staffs from Marin County’s Sausalito through Sonoma and on to Napa...
NAPA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Portion of Joe Rodota Trail shut down again over homeless encampment

SANTA ROSA – A portion of the Joe Rodota Trail in Santa Rosa has been again shut down because of a small homeless encampment.It's the second time that's happened and while some feel it's an overreaction, it is also a symbol of the dilemma communities across the Bay Area face in addressing homelessness.A half mile section of the Rodota Trail is already fenced off, and on an open section, crews were dropping off more fencing Wednesday afternoon. A small cluster of tents popped up along the trail recently and the campers are reportedly refusing to leave.On its website, the Sonoma...
SANTA ROSA, CA
oaklandside.org

Two Oakland parks are getting big investments

Laura McCoy was raised in San Francisco public housing in an area that didn’t have parks nearby. “There was no green,” she said, “but you might see a little tree holding on for dear life.”. For the last 30 years, McCoy has lived two blocks from Verdese...
OAKLAND, CA

