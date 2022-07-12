Moab Regional Hospital was awarded the National Rural Health Association’s TOP 20 Critical Access Hospitals in patient satisfaction!

The nation’s first commercial-scale oil shale mine and processing plant in the Uinta Basin, near the confluence of the Green and White Rivers, is in the planning stages. That kind of mining takes a lot of water, roughly four barrels of water for every barrel of oil. Now, a conservation group is protesting who should have access to a 10-million-gallon-per-day water right impacting the Green River. Plus, the City of Green River is receiving $500,000 in federal funding to assess abandoned properties for contaminants in the downtown corridor, including old gas stations and a historic bank building. This is the first step in potential redevelopment. And, the Western Fire Chiefs Association launched a mobile-friendly map to provide the latest information on wildfires across the region.

GREEN RIVER, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO