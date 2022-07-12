ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moab, UT

Moab Regional Hospital was awarded the National Rural Health Association’s TOP 20 Critical Access Hospitals in patient satisfaction!

By DJ Majesty
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDate of event: You can run this for 3 weeks from now. This award honors 20...

Wednesday July 13, 2022

The nation’s first commercial-scale oil shale mine and processing plant in the Uinta Basin, near the confluence of the Green and White Rivers, is in the planning stages. That kind of mining takes a lot of water, roughly four barrels of water for every barrel of oil. Now, a conservation group is protesting who should have access to a 10-million-gallon-per-day water right impacting the Green River. Plus, the City of Green River is receiving $500,000 in federal funding to assess abandoned properties for contaminants in the downtown corridor, including old gas stations and a historic bank building. This is the first step in potential redevelopment. And, the Western Fire Chiefs Association launched a mobile-friendly map to provide the latest information on wildfires across the region.
Thursday July 14, 2022

Mix some bagpipes, drums and dancing together and you’ve likely got a Scottish, Irish, or Welsh cultural event. You’ve also got some noise. This is the central issue with the recent debate over the 2022 Scots on the Rocks Festival, which has spurred the city council to revise their special events permitting criteria when it comes to noise and its ‘intensity.’ Plus, new research by the Utah Women & Leadership Project looks into the economic, health-related and overall wellness status of Indigenous women in Utah. And, clean air advocates are taking the EPA to court over smog levels in Colorado.
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Don’t Miss Out On the Beauty, Take the Scenic Route To Moab

Two million people are going to Moab every year, but most of them are not taking the scenic route to get there. Usually, when we travel, we are looking for the shortest, quickest, and most direct route to our destination. If the time factor is your number one consideration, that's the way to go. But, when you want to take time to stop and smell the roses, quicker isn't always better.
