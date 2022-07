CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Police are looking for a missing man in Camden County. Brian Byrd, 50, is a local defense attorney and has not been heard from since Sunday evening. “What makes this kind of out of character is that him being an attorney, he has regular appearances in court and he missed several court appearances, which is completely unlike him,” said Sergeant Scott Hines with the Camden County Sheriff’s Office.

CAMDEN COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO