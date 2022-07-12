ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TIMELINE: Here's when we will see storms, heavy rain in the DMV

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — Did you pack up your rain gear? Make sure to bring it out again. Severe weather and downpours with early evening storms will make another round in the DMV. Metro Washington and other parts of the DMV are under an ‘enhanced’ risk of severe weather, according to the national...

ffxnow.com

Fairfax County under Severe Thunderstorm Watch, Flood Watch

Fairfax County is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch and Flood Watch as storms are expected in the region this evening. The National Weather Service issued the watches this afternoon. They both expire at 10 p.m. Rainfall could cause flash flooding in the area, according to the Flood Watch. “Strong to...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Fallen trees causing chaos, delays across the DMV area

Severe thunderstorms caused significant damage across neighborhoods in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia Tuesday evening. Metropolitan Area Transportation officials reported significant delays on the Baltimore-Washington parkway because of a downed tree in Prince George's County. There are delays and backups up to five miles in both directions. Evening commuters should wait or find an alternative route.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
The US Sun

Major storm damage in Maryland with ‘home split in two’ and power outage in College Park during thunderstorm warning

A STORM has caused major damage in parts of Maryland, including a home that reportedly split in two during a thunderstorm warning. The city of College Park has issued a statement on Twitter, sharing that there is "major damage," while Pepco has reported more than 45,000 customers in the Maryland and Washington DC areas without power as of 9.30pm.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fairfax, Prince William, Stafford by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 16:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-14 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fairfax; Prince William; Stafford The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Charles County in southern Maryland Northeastern Stafford County in northern Virginia Southeastern Fairfax County in northern Virginia Southeastern Prince William County in northern Virginia * Until 500 PM EDT. * At 419 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Dumfries, or near Quantico, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Waldorf, Dale City, La Plata, Quantico, Montclair, Triangle, Dumfries, Cherry Hill, Bryans Road, Potomac Heights, Pomfret, Port Tobacco Village, Marbury, Widewater, Port Tobacco, Garrisonville, Ironsides, Ripley, Arkendale and Rison. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
AccuWeather

Storms cause chaos on University of Maryland campus

A harrowing fate of one College Park home was just one of several incidents in the city Tuesday. Immense damage came Tuesday to the city of College Park, Maryland, as the result of severe storms in the area. Home to the University of Maryland, students and residents alike were taken aback by the force of the storms, including one hospitalization of a current student.
MARYLAND STATE
Eye On Annapolis

Top 5 Places in Maryland to Chill in Summer

Even though it’s a small state compared to some of the other states, Maryland still has a lot to offer. It’s also known as America in miniature, as there are many different types of landmarks, landscapes, and cultures. You can visit many places in Maryland that are incredibly gorgeous in summer – where you can relax and enjoy some online blackjack casino action. Below you’ll find our top 5 picks.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS Baltimore

'We feel abandoned': Some in Baltimore County told they will not have power for days after storms

MAYS CHAPEL, Md. -- Fast moving, powerful storms swept through Baltimore County sending power lines to the ground and leaving thousands without electricity.A tree blocked Mays Chapel Road just past the Baltimore Country Club and power was still out more than 24 hours later. Neighbors told WJZ that electricity would not be restored until Friday at 11 p.m. One resident who asked us not to identify her said she felt "abandoned" and noted many people in the community are on well water and "can't flush toilets. It's a public health hazard."Video WJZ obtained shows a power line that caught fire and...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
cbs19news

Hundreds awaiting power service restoration

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Hundreds of people are still without power following severe storms that moved through parts of the area on Tuesday night. Rappahannock Electric Cooperative reports that as of 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, about 600 people were still without power. There were about 90 separate outage events in...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
CBS Baltimore

Carroll County Public Schools Closed Following Damaging Thunderstorms

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Carroll County Public Schools will be closed on Wednesday due to issues related to the storms that swept through Maryland, according to school officials. Summer programs will be temporarily suspended during this time, school officials said. Due to issues related to the storms Tuesday evening, Carroll County Public Schools will be closed on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, for all summer programs. — Carroll County PS (@CCPSk12) July 13, 2022 A line of thunderstorms caused damage to various parts of the state on Tuesday. More than 100,000 people were left without power. Roads were obstructed. A bank in Upperco, Maryland, was even...
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
rinewstoday.com

Washington’s Union Station expansion to hide ugliness in plain site – David Brussat

Union Station, completed in 1907 near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. (ggwash.org.) Last week the U.S. Commission of Fine Arts and the Federal Railroad Administration released images of a planned expansion of Washington’s Union Station, which sits just east of the U.S. Capitol grounds. The Beaux Arts station was designed by Chicago architect Daniel Burnham – of “Make no small plans” and 1893 World’s Columbian Exposition fame – and opened in 1907.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

All aboard: 2 new Amtrak routes in Virginia

VIRGINIA, USA — Amtrak and Virginia Passenger Rail Authority held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday to celebrate new rail routes in two Virginia cities. The "Rail in Virginia" initiative reached its latest milestone with two new roundtrip routes in Roanoke and Norfolk. The new roundtrips started immediately on July 11, between Washington, D.C., and Roanoke. The train departs from D.C. at 8:05 a.m. making stops in Alexandria, Manassas, Culpeper, Charlottesville and Lynchburg arriving in Roanoke at 1 p.m.; it leaves Roanoke at 4:30 and gets back to D.C. at 9:28 p.m.
VIRGINIA STATE
mocoshow.com

Not Your Average Joe’s in Kentlands to Close

Not Your Average Joe’s at 245 Kentlands Blvd in Gaithersburg has announced it will be closing by July 27. Signage at the restaurant asks customers to visit nearby locations in Bethesda (10400 Old Georgetown Rd) and Reston, VA, and thanks guests for their many years of patronage. ‪ Not Your Average Joe’s CEO, Peter D’Amelio, is a Poolesville resident. The company closed its Downtown Silver Spring location in July 2020.‬
GAITHERSBURG, MD
Daily Voice

Weeklong Lane Closure, Detour Scheduled To Begin In Maryland: DOT

Maryland motorists can expect temporary delays on a busy roadway as the state’s Department of Transportation continues work on an underground pipe replacement project. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) is scheduled to temporarily close and detour Mt. Gilead Road at MD 30 (Hanover Pike) in Baltimore County for at least a week to facilitate the construction work.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
wvtf.org

A 50 year shift to Virginia's suburbs likely to move to the exurbs next

In the last 50 years, Fairfax County saw the largest population increase in Virginia. During that same time, Norfolk saw the largest population decline. Hamilton Lombard at UVA's Weldon Cooper Center says 50 years ago, Norfolk was Virginia's largest city. "Cities around the country typically lost population from a combination...
NORFOLK, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Allegany, Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Baltimore City, Calvert by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 14:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-12 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allegany; Anne Arundel; Baltimore; Baltimore City; Calvert; Carroll; Cecil; Charles; Frederick; Garrett; Harford; Howard; Montgomery; Prince Georges; St. Marys; Washington SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 462 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MD . MARYLAND COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALLEGANY ANNE ARUNDEL BALTIMORE CALVERT CARROLL CECIL CHARLES FREDERICK GARRETT HARFORD HOWARD MONTGOMERY PRINCE GEORGES ST. MARYS WASHINGTON MARYLAND INDEPENDENT CITIES INCLUDED ARE BALTIMORE CITY
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD

