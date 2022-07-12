ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trial to investigate multiple products simultaneously to accelerate development of new therapies for ALS

By Massachusetts General Hospital
MedicalXpress
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe HEALEY ALS Platform Trial led by the Sean M. Healey & AMG Center for ALS at Massachusetts General Hospital in collaboration with the Northeast ALS Consortium (NEALS) is a trial in which multiple investigational products are tested and evaluated simultaneously to accelerate the development of potential new therapies for people...

medicalxpress.com

MedicalXpress

Research shows investigational drug fosters nerve repair after injury

Scientists from the University of Birmingham have shown that a brain-penetrating candidate drug currently in development as a cancer therapy can foster regeneration of damaged nerves after spinal trauma. The research, published today in Clinical and Translational Medicine, used cell and animal models to demonstrate that when taken orally the...
CANCER
technologynetworks.com

Body’s Aging Processes Speed Up Soon After HIV Infection

HIV has an “early and substantial” impact on aging in infected people, accelerating biological changes in the body associated with normal aging within just two to three years of infection, according to a study by UCLA researchers and colleagues. The findings suggest that new HIV infection may rapidly...
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Thyroid Problems Linked to Increased Risk of Developing Dementia

Older people with underactive thyroid, which is formally called hypothyroidism, may be at increased risk of developing dementia, according to a new research study published in the July 6, 2022, online issue of Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology. According to the findings, the risk of developing dementia was even higher for people whose thyroid condition was serious enough to require thyroid hormone replacement medication.
PROVIDENCE, RI
MedicalXpress

Global team of scientists discover new gene causing severe neurodevelopmental delays

An international team of researchers led by UC Davis geneticist Suma Shankar has discovered a new gene implicated in a neurodevelopmental condition called DPH5-related diphthamide-deficiency syndrome. The syndrome is caused by DPH5 gene variants that may lead to embryonic death or profound neurodevelopmental delays. Findings from their study were published...
SCIENCE
MedicineNet.com

What Is the Difference Between Primary and Secondary Progressive MS?

The progressive phase of multiple sclerosis (MS) is most often associated with a permanent disability. MS has two generally known progressive classes, primary progressive multiple sclerosis (PPMS) and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis (SPMS). The difference between PPMS and SPMS is that a person can be diagnosed with PPMS, but SPMS...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Suvorexant may ease symptoms during opioid withdrawal therapy

For individuals with opioid use disorder undergoing a buprenorphine/naloxone taper, suvorexant might be a promising treatment for reducing sleep disturbance and easing opioid withdrawal, according to a study published online June 22 in Science Translational Medicine. Andrew S. Huhn, Ph.D., from the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore,...
BALTIMORE, MD
MedicalXpress

Percentage of overdose deaths involving methadone declined between January 2019 and August 2021

The percentage of methadone-involved overdose deaths relative to all drug overdose deaths declined from January 2019 to August 2021, according to a new study. Access to methadone, a medication to treat opioid use disorder, was expanded at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic to allow more patients to take home doses, rather than visit a clinic daily. These data indicate that broader access to treatment was not associated with harms. While drug overdose deaths both with and without methadone increased in the month of March 2020, overdose deaths that did not involve methadone continued to increase in the months after the policy changes, while overdose deaths involving methadone held steady.
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
Nature.com

Repeated methamphetamine administration produces cognitive deficits through augmentation of GABAergic synaptic transmission in the prefrontal cortex

Methamphetamine (METH) abuse is associated with the emergence of cognitive deficits and hypofrontality, a pathophysiological marker of many neuropsychiatric disorders that is produced by altered balance of local excitatory and inhibitory synaptic transmission. However, there is a dearth of information regarding the cellular and synaptic mechanisms underlying METH-induced cognitive deficits and associated hypofrontal states. Using PV-Cre transgenic rats that went through a METH sensitization regime or saline (SAL) followed by 7"“10 days of home cage abstinence combined with cognitive tests, chemogenetic experiments, and whole-cell patch recordings on the prelimbic prefrontal cortex (PFC), we investigated the cellular and synaptic mechanisms underlying METH-induce hypofrontality. We report here that repeated METH administration in rats produces deficits in working memory and increases in inhibitory synaptic transmission onto pyramidal neurons in the PFC. The increased PFC inhibition is detected by an increase in spontaneous and evoked inhibitory postsynaptic synaptic currents (IPSCs), an increase in GABAergic presynaptic function, and a shift in the excitatory-inhibitory balance onto PFC deep-layer pyramidal neurons. We find that pharmacological blockade of D1 dopamine receptor function reduces the METH-induced augmentation of IPSCs, suggesting a critical role for D1 dopamine signaling in METH-induced hypofrontality. In addition, repeated METH administration increases the intrinsic excitability of parvalbumin-positive fast spiking interneurons (PV"‰+"‰FSIs), a key local interneuron population in PFC that contributes to the control of inhibitory tone. Using a cell type-specific chemogenetic approach, we show that increasing PV"‰+"‰FSIs activity in the PFC is necessary and sufficient to cause deficits in temporal order memory similar to those induced by METH. Conversely, reducing PV"‰+"‰FSIs activity in the PFC of METH-exposed rats rescues METH-induced temporal order memory deficits. Together, our findings reveal that repeated METH exposure increases PFC inhibitory tone through a D1 dopamine signaling-dependent potentiation of inhibitory synaptic transmission, and that reduction of PV"‰+"‰FSIs activity can rescue METH-induced cognitive deficits, suggesting a potential therapeutic approach to treating cognitive symptoms in patients suffering from METH use disorder.
HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

What Is a Brainstem Migraine? Symptoms & Treatment

Brainstem migraine is a type of migraine with aura that begins in the brainstem with intense throbbing or pulsating pain on one or both sides of the back of the head (occipital area). Migraine with brainstem aura occurs in 1 in 10 people who get migraine with typical visual aura....
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

WHO advises against use of two drugs for non-severe COVID-19

The antidepressant drug fluvoxamine and the gout drug colchicine are not recommended for patients with mild or moderate COVID-19 because there is currently insufficient evidence that they improve important outcomes for patients, and both drugs carry potential harms, says a WHO Guideline Development Group (GDG) panel of international experts in The BMJ today.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EverydayHealth.com

The Link Between EPI and Pancreatic Cancer

There are a few important ways in which pancreatic cancer and EPI are linked:. The conditions share a common risk factor: chronic pancreatitis. “Some studies suggest that people with chronic pancreatitis are at increased risk for pancreatic cancer,” says David Bernstein, MD, a gastroenterologist and hepatologist and the chief of the department of hepatology at Northwell Health in Manhasset, New York. Chronic pancreatitis, which is the long-term inflammation of the pancreas that results in permanent damage, can also lead to EPI. And, when the condition results from chronic pancreatitis, it tends to be severe.
MANHASSET, NY
MedicalXpress

New antibody therapy shows promising results for advanced, treatment-refractory pediatric brain cancer

Effective and safe treatments are needed for medulloblastoma—the most common type of cancerous brain tumor in children—especially for patients whose cancer has spread to the spinal cord. A recent phase I clinical trial led by researchers at Atrium Health Levine Children's Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) has generated promising results for a new blocking antibody therapy that targets a protein critical to medulloblastoma cells' ability to multiply and spread. The findings are published in Clinical Cancer Research.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Bayer to sell testosterone drug for up to 500 mn euros

German chemicals giant Bayer said on Thursday it was selling its male testosterone replacement drug Nebido for up to half-a-billion euros in order to concentrate on medical innovation. Bayer and fellow German chemicals firm Gruenenthal had "entered into a definitive agreement regarding the sale of Bayer's men's health product Nebido...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

Loss of RAGE prevents chronic intermittent hypoxia-induced nonalcoholic fatty liver disease via blockade of NF-ÐºB pathway

In recent years, receptor for advanced glycation end-products (RAGE) has been documented to induce liver fibrosis and inflammatory reaction. Further, microarray data analysis of this study predicted high expression of RAGE in non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). However, its specific mechanisms remain to be elucidated. Hence, this study is aimed at investigating the mechanistic insights of RAGE in chronic intermittent hypoxia (CIH)-induced NAFLD. ApoE knockout (ApoEâˆ’/âˆ’) mice were exposed to CIH to induce NAFLD, and primary hepatocytes were also exposed to CIH to mimic in vitro setting. Accordingly, we found that RAGE and NF-ÎºB were upregulated in the liver tissues of CIH-induced NAFLD mice and CIH-exposed hepatocytes. Depleted RAGE attenuated CIH-induced hepatocyte injury, lipid deposition, and inflammation. The relationship between RAGE and NF-ÎºB was analyzed by in silico analysis and correlation analysis. It was demonstrated that knockdown of RAGE inhibited the NF-ÐºB pathway, thus alleviating CIH-induced disorders in hepatocytes. Moreover, in vivo experiments also verified that depletion of RAGE alleviated CIH-induced NAFLD by inhibiting NF-ÐºB pathway. Collectively, loss of RAGE blocked the NF-ÐºB pathway to alleviate CIH-induced NAFLD, therefore, highlighting a potential hepatoprotective target for treating NAFLD.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Stem cells and AI team up to predict cardiac arrhythmias in patients

Cardiac arrhythmias are a major risk factor for sudden cardiac death, which accounts for 15% to 20% of all deaths worldwide. Causes for arrhythmias are diverse and include genetic factors, patients' physical and mental condition, and certain medications. Onset and severity of arrhythmic events in patients are notoriously unpredictable, particularly in younger and patients with no history of cardiac disease.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Targeting bicarbonate in cancer

Bicarbonate ions are required for cell growth in some cancers, according to a Northwestern Medicine study published in the journal Molecular Cell. Inhibition of a key bicarbonate transporter could lead to a cancer therapy with fewer side effects compared to currently available treatments, according to Issam Ben-Sahra, Ph.D., assistant professor of Biochemistry and Molecular Genetics and senior author of the study.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Identification of a therapeutic target for the treatment of lymphoma

New light is being shed on the mechanisms underlying the malignant transformation of lymphomas, paving the way for a promising therapeutic target, thanks to research conducted by a team led by Université de Montréal professor Tarik Möröy. Director of the hematopoiesis and cancer research unit at...
CANCER
Nature.com

COVID-19 and risk of neurodegenerative disorders: A Mendelian randomization study

Emerging evidence has suggested a close correlation between COVID-19 and neurodegenerative disorders. However, whether there exists a causal association and the effect direction remains unknown. To examine the causative role of COVID-19 in the risk of neurodegenerative disorders, we estimated their genetic correlation, and then conducted a two-sample Mendelian randomization analysis using summary statistics from genome-wide association studies of susceptibility, hospitalization, and severity of COVID-19, as well as six major neurodegenerative disorders including Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, frontotemporal dementia, Lewy body dementia, multiple sclerosis, and Parkinson's disease. We identified a significant and positive genetic correlation between hospitalization of COVID-19 and AD (genetic correlation: 0.23, P"‰="‰8.36E"“07). Meanwhile, hospitalization of COVID-19 was significantly associated with a higher risk of AD (OR: 1.02, 95% CI: 1.01"“1.03, P: 1.19E"“03). Consistently, susceptibility (OR: 1.05, 95% CI: 1.01"“1.09, P: 9.30E"“03) and severity (OR: 1.01, 95% CI: 1.00"“1.02, P: 0.012) of COVID-19 were nominally associated with higher risk of AD. The results were robust under all sensitivity analyses. These results demonstrated that COVID-19 could increase the risk of AD. Future development of preventive or therapeutic interventions could attach importance to this to alleviate the complications of COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH

