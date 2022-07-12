Emmy nominations 2022: Complete list of nominees announced

And the nominees are…

The 2022 Emmy Award nominees were announced Tuesday via livestream on the official Emmys website and Facebook page.

Melissa Fumero of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and 2021 Emmy-winner JB Smoove — who both star in the upcoming Netflix comedy “Blockbuster” — hosted the nomination reveal.

“Succession” scored the top nods, with the HBO show earning 25 nominations across all categories, with “The White Lotus” and “Ted Lasso” tying for second place with 20 nods.

“Squid Game” also became the first non-English language series to be nominated for Emmy for Outstanding Drama after it captivated the nation.

There were several other firsts with performers scoring their first nominations, too, including Chadwick Boseman (What If…?), Jennifer Coolidge

(The White Lotus), Elle Fanning (The Great), Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of

Heaven) and several others. For “Squid Game,” Jung Ho-yeon and Lee Jung-jae received nominations. Sydney Sweeney received two first-time nominations for “Euphoria” and “The

White Lotus.”

The 74th Emmy Awards take place on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 broadcast from the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles. Viewers can watch on NBC or Peacock, as well as other live streaming services Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and Fubo TV, at 8 p.m. EST.

Cedric the Entertainer hosted the scaled down, socially distanced ceremony in 2021. In 2020, Jimmy Kimmel hosted to a theater full of cardboard cutouts because of the pandemic.

No host for this year has been announced yet.

Check out the full list of major 2022 Emmy nominees below.

Jennifer Coolidge as Tanya and Murray Bartlett as Armond in “The White Lotus.”

Best Comedy

“Abbot Elementary”

“Barry”

“Curb Your Enthusiasm”

“Hacks”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Ted Lasso”

“What We Do in the Shadows”

Best Actress, Comedy

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”

Elle Fanning, “The Great”

Issa Rae, “Insecure”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Jean Smart portrays veteran standup comic Deborah Vance in “Hacks.”

Best Actor, Comedy

Donald Glover, “Atlanta”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Supporting Actress, Comedy

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”

Kate McKinnon, “SNL”

Sarah Niles, “Ted Lasso”

Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”

Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Brian Cox in “Succession.”

Supporting Actor, Comedy

Anthony Carrigan, “Barry”

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

Toheeb Jimoh, “Ted Lasso”

Nick Mohammed, “Ted Lasso”

Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”

Henry Winkler, “Barry”

Bowen Yang, “SNL”

Best Drama

“Better Call Saul”

“Euphoria”

“Ozark”

“Severance”

“Squid Game”

“Stranger Things”

“Succession”

“Yellowjackets”

Jason Sudeikis as the good-hearted title character in “Ted Lasso.”

Best Actor, Drama

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Adam Scott, “Severance”

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

Best Actress, Drama

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets”

Sanda Oh, “Killing Eve”

Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”

Zendaya, “Euphoria”

“Euphoria,” starring Zendaya (pictured here), has become one of HBO Max’s biggest shows.

Supporting Actress, Drama

Patricia Arquette, “Severance”

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Jung Ho-yeon, “Squid Game”

Christina Ricci, “Yellowjackets”

Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul”

J. Smith-Cameron, “Succession”

Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Sydney Sweeney, “Euphoria”

Supporting Actor, Drama

Nicholas Braun, “Succession”

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Park Hae-soo, “Squid Game”

Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”

John Turturro, “Severance”

Christopher Walken, “Severance”

Oh Yeong-su, “Squid Game”

“Squid Game,” the No. 1 show on Netflix and a cultural juggernaut.

Outstanding Limited Series

“Dopesick”

“The Dropout”

“Inventing Anna”

“Pam & Tommy”

“The White Lotus”

Best Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie

Colin Firth, “The Staircase”

Andrew Garfield, “Under the Banner of Heaven”

Oscar Isaac, “Scenes from a Marriage”

Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”

Himesh Patel, “Station Eleven”

Sebastian Stan, “Pam & Tommy”

Lily James as Pamela Anderson and Sebastian Stan as Tommy Lee

Best Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie

Toni Collette, “The Staircase”

Julia Garner, “Inventing Anna”

Lily James, “Pam & Tommy”

Sarah Paulson, “Impeachment: American Crime Story)”

Margaret Qualley, “Maid”

Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout”

Supporting Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie

Connie Britton, “The White Lotus”

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”

Alexandra Daddario, “The White Lotus”

Kaitlyn Dever, “Dopesick”

Natasha Rothwell, “The White Lotus”

Sydney Sweeney, “The White Lotus”

Mare Winningham, “Dopesick”

Michael Keaton in “Dopesick.”

Supporting Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie

Murray Bartlett, “The White Lotus”

Jake Lacy, “The White Lotus”

Will Poulter, “Dopesick”

Seth Rogen, “Pam & Tommy”

Peter Sarsgaard, “Dopesick”

Michael Stuhlbarg, “Dopesick”

Steve Zahn, “The White Lotus”

Best Television Movie

“Chip ‘n’Dale: Rescue Rangers”

“Ray Donovan: The Movie”

“Reno 911!: The Hunt For QAnon”

“The Survivor”

“Zoey’s Extraordinary”

(Left to right) Jeremy Strong, Adrien Brody, Brian Cox star in HBO’s “Succession.”

Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Hope Davis, “Succession”

Marcia Gay Harden, “The Morning Show”

Martha Kelly, “Euphoria”

Sanaa Lathan, “Succession”

Harriet Walter, “Succession”

Lee You-mi, “Squid Game”

Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Adrien Brody, “Succession”

James Cromwell, “Succession”

Colman Domingo, “Euphoria”

Arian Moayed, “Succession”

Tom Pelphrey, “Ozark”

Alexander Skarsgård, “Succession”

Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Jane Adams, “Hacks”

Harriet Sansom Harris, “Hacks”

Jane Lynch, “Only Murders in the Building”

Laurie Metcalf, “Hacks”

Kaitlin Olson, “Hacks”

Harriet Walter, “Ted Lasso”

Bowen Yang joins Michael Che during a “Weekend Update” segment on “Saturday Night Live” last season.

Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Jerrod Carmichael, “SNL”

Bill Hader, “Curb Your Enthusiasm”

James Lance, “Ted Lasso”

Nathan Lane, “Only Murders in the Building”

Christopher McDonald, “Hacks”

Sam Richardson, “Ted Lasso”

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

“Late Night with Seth Meyers”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

Variety Sketch Series

“A Black Lady Sketch Show”

“SNL”

The slap happened on March 27 at the 2022 Oscars.

Best Variety Special, Live

“The 64th Annual Grammy Awards”

“Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: The Facts Of Life and Diff’rent Strokes”

“The Oscars”

“Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent”

“Tony Awards Presents: Broadway’s Back!”

Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

“Adele: One Night Only”

“Dave Chappelle: The Closer”

“Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts”

“Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special”

“One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga”

There was outrage over Dave Chappelle’s Netflix special “The Closer.”

Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special

“My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman”

“The Problem with Jon Stewart”

“Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy”

“VICE”

“The World According to Jeff Goldblum”

Best Competition Series

“The Amazing Race”

“Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls”

“Nailed It!”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”

Host for a Reality or Competition Program

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, “Queer Eye”

Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, “Making It”

Nicole Byer, “Nailed It!”

Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary, “Shark Tank”

Padma Lakshmi, “Top Chef”

RuPaul, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”