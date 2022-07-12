ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Emmy nominations 2022: Complete list of nominees announced

By Erin Keller and
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

And the nominees are…

The 2022 Emmy Award nominees were announced Tuesday via livestream on the official Emmys website and Facebook page.

Melissa Fumero of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and 2021 Emmy-winner JB Smoove — who both star in the upcoming Netflix comedy “Blockbuster” — hosted the nomination reveal.

“Succession” scored the top nods, with the HBO show earning 25 nominations across all categories, with “The White Lotus” and “Ted Lasso” tying for second place with 20 nods.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DgSc2_0gcv8Teq00
“Succession” scored the top nods, with the HBO show earning 25 nominations across all categories, with “The White Lotus” and “Ted Lasso” tying for second place with 20 nods.

“Squid Game” also became the first non-English language series to be nominated for Emmy for Outstanding Drama after it captivated the nation.

There were several other firsts with performers scoring their first nominations, too, including Chadwick Boseman (What If…?), Jennifer Coolidge

(The White Lotus), Elle Fanning (The Great), Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of

Heaven) and several others. For “Squid Game,” Jung Ho-yeon and Lee Jung-jae received nominations. Sydney Sweeney received two first-time nominations for “Euphoria” and “The

White Lotus.”

The 74th Emmy Awards take place on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 broadcast from the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles. Viewers can watch on NBC or Peacock, as well as other live streaming services Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and Fubo TV, at 8 p.m. EST.

Cedric the Entertainer hosted the scaled down, socially distanced ceremony in 2021. In 2020, Jimmy Kimmel hosted to a theater full of cardboard cutouts because of the pandemic.

No host for this year has been announced yet.

Check out the full list of major 2022 Emmy nominees below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oDjMK_0gcv8Teq00
Jennifer Coolidge as Tanya and Murray Bartlett as Armond in “The White Lotus.”

Best Comedy

“Abbot Elementary”

“Barry”

“Curb Your Enthusiasm”

“Hacks”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Ted Lasso”

“What We Do in the Shadows”

Best Actress, Comedy

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”

Elle Fanning, “The Great”

Issa Rae, “Insecure”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21UpkQ_0gcv8Teq00
Jean Smart portrays veteran standup comic Deborah Vance in “Hacks.”

Best Actor, Comedy

Donald Glover, “Atlanta”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Supporting Actress, Comedy

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”

Kate McKinnon, “SNL”

Sarah Niles, “Ted Lasso”

Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”

Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eIdjc_0gcv8Teq00
Brian Cox in “Succession.”

Supporting Actor, Comedy

Anthony Carrigan, “Barry”

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

Toheeb Jimoh, “Ted Lasso”

Nick Mohammed, “Ted Lasso”

Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”

Henry Winkler, “Barry”

Bowen Yang, “SNL”

Best Drama

“Better Call Saul”

“Euphoria”

“Ozark”

“Severance”

“Squid Game”

“Stranger Things”

“Succession”

“Yellowjackets”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kv04x_0gcv8Teq00
Jason Sudeikis as the good-hearted title character in “Ted Lasso.”

Best Actor, Drama

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Adam Scott, “Severance”

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

Best Actress, Drama

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets”

Sanda Oh, “Killing Eve”

Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”

Zendaya, “Euphoria”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lypdr_0gcv8Teq00
“Euphoria,” starring Zendaya (pictured here), has become one of HBO Max’s biggest shows.

Supporting Actress, Drama

Patricia Arquette, “Severance”

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Jung Ho-yeon, “Squid Game”

Christina Ricci, “Yellowjackets”

Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul”

J. Smith-Cameron, “Succession”

Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Sydney Sweeney, “Euphoria”

Supporting Actor, Drama

Nicholas Braun, “Succession”

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Park Hae-soo, “Squid Game”

Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”

John Turturro, “Severance”

Christopher Walken, “Severance”

Oh Yeong-su, “Squid Game”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EKi10_0gcv8Teq00
“Squid Game,” the No. 1 show on Netflix and a cultural juggernaut.

Outstanding Limited Series

“Dopesick”

“The Dropout”

“Inventing Anna”

“Pam & Tommy”

“The White Lotus”

Best Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie

Colin Firth, “The Staircase”

Andrew Garfield, “Under the Banner of Heaven”

Oscar Isaac, “Scenes from a Marriage”

Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”

Himesh Patel, “Station Eleven”

Sebastian Stan, “Pam & Tommy”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mPqMn_0gcv8Teq00
Lily James as Pamela Anderson and Sebastian Stan as Tommy Lee

Best Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie

Toni Collette, “The Staircase”

Julia Garner, “Inventing Anna”

Lily James, “Pam & Tommy”

Sarah Paulson, “Impeachment: American Crime Story)”

Margaret Qualley, “Maid”

Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout”

Supporting Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie

Connie Britton, “The White Lotus”

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”

Alexandra Daddario, “The White Lotus”

Kaitlyn Dever, “Dopesick”

Natasha Rothwell, “The White Lotus”

Sydney Sweeney, “The White Lotus”

Mare Winningham, “Dopesick”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GiZzY_0gcv8Teq00
Michael Keaton in “Dopesick.”

Supporting Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie

Murray Bartlett, “The White Lotus”

Jake Lacy, “The White Lotus”

Will Poulter, “Dopesick”

Seth Rogen, “Pam & Tommy”

Peter Sarsgaard, “Dopesick”

Michael Stuhlbarg, “Dopesick”

Steve Zahn, “The White Lotus”

Best Television Movie

“Chip ‘n’Dale: Rescue Rangers”

“Ray Donovan: The Movie”

“Reno 911!: The Hunt For QAnon”

“The Survivor”

“Zoey’s Extraordinary”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AlKzw_0gcv8Teq00
(Left to right) Jeremy Strong, Adrien Brody, Brian Cox star in HBO’s “Succession.”

Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Hope Davis, “Succession”

Marcia Gay Harden, “The Morning Show”

Martha Kelly, “Euphoria”

Sanaa Lathan, “Succession”

Harriet Walter, “Succession”

Lee You-mi, “Squid Game”

Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Adrien Brody, “Succession”

James Cromwell, “Succession”

Colman Domingo, “Euphoria”

Arian Moayed, “Succession”

Tom Pelphrey, “Ozark”

Alexander Skarsgård, “Succession”

Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Jane Adams, “Hacks”

Harriet Sansom Harris, “Hacks”

Jane Lynch, “Only Murders in the Building”

Laurie Metcalf, “Hacks”

Kaitlin Olson, “Hacks”

Harriet Walter, “Ted Lasso”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32eDoP_0gcv8Teq00
Bowen Yang joins Michael Che during a “Weekend Update” segment on “Saturday Night Live” last season.

Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Jerrod Carmichael, “SNL”

Bill Hader, “Curb Your Enthusiasm”

James Lance, “Ted Lasso”

Nathan Lane, “Only Murders in the Building”

Christopher McDonald, “Hacks”

Sam Richardson, “Ted Lasso”

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

“Late Night with Seth Meyers”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

Variety Sketch Series

“A Black Lady Sketch Show”

“SNL”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20vGx3_0gcv8Teq00
The slap happened on March 27 at the 2022 Oscars.

Best Variety Special, Live

“The 64th Annual Grammy Awards”

“Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: The Facts Of Life and Diff’rent Strokes”

“The Oscars”

“Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent”

“Tony Awards Presents: Broadway’s Back!”

Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

“Adele: One Night Only”

“Dave Chappelle: The Closer”

“Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts”

“Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special”

“One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZxikA_0gcv8Teq00
There was outrage over Dave Chappelle’s Netflix special “The Closer.”

Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special

“My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman”

“The Problem with Jon Stewart”

“Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy”

“VICE”

“The World According to Jeff Goldblum”

Best Competition Series

“The Amazing Race”

“Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls”

“Nailed It!”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”

Host for a Reality or Competition Program

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, “Queer Eye”

Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, “Making It”

Nicole Byer, “Nailed It!”

Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary, “Shark Tank”

Padma Lakshmi, “Top Chef”

RuPaul, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TODAY.com

Here are all the 2022 Emmy nominees

It’s a big moment for the small screen. Nominations for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards were announced Tuesday. “Succession” led the way with 25 Emmy nominations Tuesday, including one for best drama, but it will be tested by a tough field that included Netflix's “Squid Game,” which became the first non-English language series to earn a nomination in the category.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Jennifer Aniston Got Disappointing News When Emmy Nominations Were Announced

Jennifer Aniston had a mixed morning on Tuesday when the 2022 Primetime Emmy nominations were announced. She was nominated, but not for what she would expect to be. She was snubbed for her performance as Alex Levy on Apple TV+'s The Morning Show Season 2 but was nominated for Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) for the Friends HBO Max reunion special. The 74th Emmy Awards will air on NBC Monday, Sept. 12.
CELEBRITIES
ABC News

2022 Emmy Awards nominations: See the full list

The 74th Emmy Awards nominations were announced Tuesday. Actor and comedian J.B. Smoove and "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" star Melissa Fumero revealed the 2022 Emmy nominees during a livestream ceremony at 11:30 a.m. ET. The nominations were streamed live on the Emmys' website. "Succession" leads this year's nominations with 25 nods. "Ted...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Emmy Nominations 2022: The Biggest Snubs and Surprises

The nominations for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards were revealed Tuesday, with Succession, Ted Lasso and The White Lotus dominating the morning. While the new class of nominees had a lot to celebrate as they look ahead to the September awards ceremony, there also left room for head-scratching snubs and pleasant surprises among this year's newly minted honorees.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Popculture

Mandy Moore Publicly Reacts to 'This Is Us' Emmys Snub

This Is Us star Mandy Moore earned some incredible reviews for her performance as Rebecca Pearson in the beloved NBC show's final season. Sadly, it wasn't enough to earn her a 2022 Primetime Emmy Award nomination, and the show was left out of the Outstanding Drama Series category. Moore responded to the surprising snubs, admitting she wished the show was recognized in its "finest hour."
TV & VIDEOS
Digital Trends

Succession and Ted Lasso dominate the 2022 Emmy nominations

The 74th Emmy nominations are officially in, announced on the morning of July 12 by J.B. Smoove and Melissa Fumero, who will be starring in the upcoming Netflix comedy Blockbuster. HBO’s Succession leads the pack, with Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso and HBO’s The White Lotus not far behind.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eminem
Person
Himesh Patel
Person
Bob Odenkirk
Person
Rupaul
Person
Jennifer Coolidge
Person
Elle Fanning
Person
Sydney Sweeney
Person
Rhea Seehorn
Person
Arian Moayed
Person
Oscar Isaac
BET

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary Earn Big Emmy Nominations

It’s Emmy season and the nominations are hot off the press as the virtual ceremony was presented by comedians JB Smoove and Melissa Fumero alongside the Television Academy CEO Frank Schermaon Tuesday, July 12th. Many fans were itching to see if Abbott Elementary would pick up any noms this...
TV SERIES
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Life is a cabaret! Glam Liza Minnelli, 76, hits the town for a night out with friends in her first appearance since being 'sabotaged' on the Oscars stage with Lady Gaga

Liza Minnelli was all glammed up for a night out with friends in the first sighting of the revered star since her controversial appearance at this year's Oscars. DailyMail.com spotted the legendary entertainer Saturday looking glamorous in a black sequined jacket, red scarf, black pants and leather shoes. Liza, the...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fubo Tv#Sling Tv#Tv Streaming#Emmy Awards#Streaming Tv#Hbo#Non English#The Banner Of Heaven#Nbc#Peacock#Hulu Live Tv
Variety

Roku Originals Score First-Ever Emmy Nominations, for ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas’ and Bill Burr Comedy

Click here to read the full article. Streaming platform Roku has officially picked up its first Emmy Awards nominations. The company’s free, ad-supported Roku Channel was recognized with two Emmy nods for rom-com movie “Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas” — for television movie and choreography for scripted programming — while Bill Burr landed a nomination for actor in a short-form comedy or drama series for comedy anthology series “Immoral Compass.” Roku picked up the streaming rights to “Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas” from Lionsgate, after NBC canceled primetime musical comedy series “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” after two seasons. And “Immoral Compass” was originally set at Quibi, the...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Emmys Snubs and Surprises: ‘Yellowstone’ Shut Out, ‘This Is Us,’ ‘Black-ish’ and More

Click here to read the full article. Welp, apparently the Emmys hate Westerns. The stunning lack of nominations for the popular and acclaimed series “Yellowstone” and “1883” were far from the only surprises in Tuesday morning’s Emmy nominations announcement, of course. Between the return of Emmy juggernaut “Succession” and the lack of previous winners like “The Crown” and “The Handmaid’s Tale,” this year’s race was already primed for some unexpected nominations — and some surprising omissions. Two shows that weren’t overlooked, however: Season 3 of “Sex Education” and the inaugural season of “Heartstopper.” While both shows earned wide acclaim and major buzz,...
TV SERIES
RadarOnline

Rare Photos! Liza Minnelli, 76, Pushed In Wheelchair For First Outing Since Oscars 'Sabotage'

Liza Minnelli put on a brave face to dine with friends, marking her first outing since being "sabotaged" by Oscars organizers in March. The 76-year-old Cabaret star was spotted arriving at a Los Angeles restaurant with pals on Saturday. She was being pushed in her wheelchair, the same transportation device that she was "forced" to use on the Academy Award stage, which left fans concerned about her health.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

'NCIS' Franchise Continues to Be MIA in Emmys Nominations

NCIS and its spinoffs were all missing from the 2022 Primetime Emmy nominations on Tuesday morning. The mothership series will just have to live with knowing it is the most-watched scripted drama on primetime television. The NCIS shows even missed below-the-line technical nominations. During its 19 seasons on the air,...
TV & VIDEOS
AFP

Emmy nominations: five takeaways

"Succession" led the way in Tuesday's Emmy nominations, which saw the Television Academy's 20,000 voters sift through record submissions as production ramped back up from the start of the coronavirus pandemic.  None of that dissuaded Emmy voters, who nominated "The Closer" for best pre-recorded variety special.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

Sydney Sweeney Earns Two First-Time Nominations at This Year's Emmy Awards

The Emmy nominations were announced this morning, a big day for those working in television. As always, the nominations, once announced, tend to lay out a picture of snubs and spotlights, and of those spotlighted in the Emmy nominations, Sydney Sweeney is perhaps the most blessed. Sweeney, who has been one of the breakout stars of this last year, has been nominated for two Emmys for her work on the HBO productions The White Lotus and Euphoria.
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
46K+
Followers
37K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy