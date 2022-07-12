Staten Island Academy: The Island’s Only Independent School

T he structure of an independent school is an important, yet often underutilized, educational model for students who learn differently. As the only independent school on Staten Island, Staten Island Academy remains uniquely positioned to challenge and support students who are diagnosed with dyslexia with a fully integrated curriculum. With many families on Staten Island dissatisfied with the level of support they are receiving for their children, independent schools that emphasize a comprehensive and collaborative approach are becoming increasingly popular.

The curriculum is designed to challenge high-IQ students and provide them with experiential opportunities to engage and inspire them. Although the academic expectations are rigorous, Staten Island Academy encourages students to participate in a wide range of extracurricular activities. Why deprive students of art or music for additional instruction, when those subjects may in fact be the best part of their day? The school offers a full athletic and fine arts program that complements the giftedness that often students with dyslexia and learning differences possess.

Over the past six years the Patrick Academic Resource Center (PARC) at Staten Island Academy, under the direction of David Gordon, Ph.D. has emerged as one such exemplary program on Staten Island in preparing learners with dyslexia to maximize their potential. Dr. Gordon, and his staff, bring a personal perspective to their thoughtful, informative and reassuring interactions with children and families.

The program prides itself on effectively teaching students diagnosed with dyslexia and similar language-based learning disabilities, at an early age and intervening comprehensively from ages 3-17. This unique and personalized approach provides students with consistent support from subject area teachers and Orton-Gillingham trained learning specialists, both in and outside of the classroom. Our students are guided to know themselves as learners and to become self-advocates in achieving their academic goals. Since the program’s inception, 100% of the PARC students have graduated and attended colleges and universities nationwide—having benefitted from the layered and caring approach available.

The criteria for admissions consist of the following: Written diagnosis of a language-based learning disability; average to superior intellectual potential and no behavioral or emotional problems that would potentially interfere with the instructional program; and finally an in-person interview and observational testing with a member of the PARC team. For more information or to schedule a private tour, please call 718-303-7803. Need-based financial aid is available for students entering Kindergarten through Grade 12.

SPONSORED CONTENT BY STATEN ISLAND ACADEMY

The post Staten Island Academy: The Island’s Only Independent School appeared first on SI Parent .