Staten Island, NY

Staten Island Academy: The Island's Only Independent School

By Staten Island Academy
Staten Island Parent
Staten Island Parent
 2 days ago

T he structure of an independent school is an important, yet often underutilized, educational model for students who learn differently. As the only independent school on Staten Island, Staten Island Academy remains uniquely positioned to challenge and support students who are diagnosed with dyslexia with a fully integrated curriculum. With many families on Staten Island dissatisfied with the level of support they are receiving for their children, independent schools that emphasize a comprehensive and collaborative approach are becoming increasingly popular.

The curriculum is designed to challenge high-IQ students and provide them with experiential opportunities to engage and inspire them. Although the academic expectations are rigorous, Staten Island Academy encourages students to participate in a wide range of extracurricular activities. Why deprive students of art or music for additional instruction, when those subjects may in fact be the best part of their day? The school offers a full athletic and fine arts program that complements the giftedness that often students with dyslexia and learning differences possess.

Over the past six years the Patrick Academic Resource Center (PARC) at Staten Island Academy, under the direction of David Gordon, Ph.D. has emerged as one such exemplary program on Staten Island in preparing learners with dyslexia to maximize their potential. Dr. Gordon, and his staff, bring a personal perspective to their thoughtful, informative and reassuring interactions with children and families.

The program prides itself on effectively teaching students diagnosed with dyslexia and similar language-based learning disabilities, at an early age and intervening comprehensively from ages 3-17.  This unique and personalized approach provides students with consistent support from subject area teachers and Orton-Gillingham trained learning specialists, both in and outside of the classroom. Our students are guided to know themselves as learners and to become self-advocates in achieving their academic goals. Since the program’s inception, 100% of the PARC students have graduated and attended colleges and universities nationwide—having benefitted from the layered and caring approach available.

The criteria for admissions consist of the following: Written diagnosis of a language-based learning disability; average to superior intellectual potential and no behavioral or emotional problems that would potentially interfere with the instructional program; and finally an in-person interview and observational testing with a member of the PARC team. For more information or to schedule a private tour, please call 718-303-7803. Need-based financial aid is available for students entering Kindergarten through Grade 12.

Staten Island Parent

Staten Island University Hospital to Open Women and Newborn Center

Expectant parents can look forward to delivering their babies in a new, nurturing environment at Staten Island University Hospital (SIUH) in late 2023 thanks to a recent $2 million in federal funding secured by Rep. Nicole Malliotakis. That money comes on top of more than $2.5 million donated by the Vincent Gruppuso Foundation for the […] The post Staten Island University Hospital to Open Women and Newborn Center appeared first on SI Parent.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Staten Island Parent

Sun Safety: How to Keep Kids Protected and Healthy

Kids love summer. School is out, they play outside and beach days are filled with sun and fun. While the benefits of outdoor play for kids are plentiful, there’s one thing parents should be mindful of: The importance of sun safety.  By now, most of us know about the dangers of skin cancer and skin […] The post Sun Safety: How to Keep Kids Protected and Healthy appeared first on SI Parent.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

It’s good news: Northfield Bank Foundation awards $100K to the Visiting Nurse Association in honor of former S.I. First Lady Susan Lamberti

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Northfield Bank Foundation awarded a $100,000 grant to the Visiting Nurse Association of Staten Island for their Early Intervention Program in honor of Susan Lamberti, the former First Lady of Staten Island. The grant, presented by Timothy Harrison, chair of the Northfield Foundation, at...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Staten Island Parent

Staten Island Parent

Staten Island, NY
