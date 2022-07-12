The Best Prime Day Furniture Deals Include Over $300 Off Mattresses, 56% Off Coffee Tables & More

Amazon Prime Day. Amazon. Design: SheKnows.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon Prime Day is finally here, and there are so many good deals on furniture that you definitely need to check out if your home decor is in need of updating. From mattresses and coffee tables to patio furniture and bed frames, you can save big on quality pieces of furniture that will last you a lifetime.

After scrolling through the site, we found some of the best savings being offered and listed them below. Get a great night’s sleep, enjoy your dinner al fresco, and stretch out on a brand new leather couch while binging your favorite shows, all while keeping your bank account in check.

Here are some of the best deals on furniture that you can take advantage of this Prime Day.

Casper Sleep Original Hybrid Mattress (Queen), originally $1,695

You can buy yourself a great night’s sleep this Prime Day by picking up a Casper Hybrid mattress

for 20% off its original price. It’s a perfect pairing of foam and coils that provides support in all the right places. Available in sizes from a Twin (and Twin XL) up through a California King, you can save up to $400 on one of the most highly-reviewed mattresses on the site.

“Several years ago we tried the original Casper, but there was no edge or side support. This new hybrid cures that issue,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “This mattress is incredible … It delivers a good night’s sleep, stability, coolness, and max comfort. This mattress envelops you with a fairly firm cloud of support.”

Signature Design by Ashley Dorrinson Farmhouse Coffee Table, originally $333.99

Save over $180 on this beautifully-crafted sliding door coffee table from Signature Design by Ashley

. It features that Chip-and-Joanna-style farmhouse aesthetic and comes in brown, grey, and whitewash. And the sliding door can hide away excess clutter while putting your more visually appealing decor on display.

“I love, love LOVE this coffee table,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “It’s exactly what I wanted and very easy to put together. It looks to be very good quality and functional at the same time.”

Walker Edison 2-Piece Outdoor Patio Chairs, originally $339

Now that summer is in full swing, you may have noticed that your patio furniture collection needs a refresh. This set of two acacia wood patio chairs from Walker Edison normally sells for $339 but you can snag them for just $206.99. They come in a variety of different finishes and Walker Edison also sells matching tables

, benches

, and even full dining sets

— all of which are on sale for Prime Day.

Amazon Brand – Rivet Aiden Mid-Century Modern Leather Sofa Couch, originally $1,546.75

Amazon Brand sofas are also on sale for Prime Day. The Rivet Aiden Mid-Century Modern Leather Sofa Couch

, which normally goes for over $1,500, is on sale for 30% off. It comes in eight different natural leather finishes and this sofa has over 800 five-star reviews. The leather looks so expensive, and the quality is beautiful enough for this sofa to be a heirloom piece of furniture.

ZINUS Amelia Wood Platform Bed Frame with Upholstered Headboard (Queen), originally $430.99

An upholstered bed frame for under $350? It sounds too good to be true, but this Prime Day, it’s a reality. The Queen-sized ZINUS upholstered bed frame

is on sale for just $344.79 and doesn’t require installing a box spring during assembly. Just place your mattress on the wood slats, and you’re good to go!

“I wasn’t expecting much from a $400 flat-packed bed … After assembling, my feelings totally changed,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “This frame and headboard are thoughtfully designed (looks exactly as pictured), the wood is real (not laminate), and once assembled it feels like a solid piece of furniture! No creaks, no wobbles, nothing that makes me feel like this bed isn’t going to last for a good while.”

These savings won’t last long, so take advantage while you can!