Alexandria, AL

National Cowboy Day Celebration Singing in Alexandria

Calhoun Journal
Calhoun Journal
 2 days ago

Calhoun Journal

July 12, 2022

Local Events

Alexandria, AL – Sunday July 24th will be the National Cowboy Day Celebration Singing held by Circuit Riders Cowboy Church. This event will be held at 269 Circle C Rd, Alexandria, AL at 10:30 am. Come join them for an afternoon of singing, worship, and celebration. Coffee social starts at 10:30 am with music from the Red Mulkey Gang and service from Roger Griffith. The service will be followed by a BBQ lunch served after. Everyone is welcome to come as you are. No dress code here!

For more information, please contact the organizers.

