Coffee Memorial needs blood donors this summer

By Erin Rosas
 2 days ago

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As family and friends continue to enjyo the summer season, Coffee Memorial Blood Center announced on Tuesday that there is an immediate need for blood donors. “Summer traditionally challenges our ability to collect blood, as many are vacationing and outside of their normal routines,” said John Armitage, president and CEO of […]

