Coffee Memorial needs blood donors this summer

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As family and friends continue to enjyo the summer season, Coffee Memorial Blood Center announced on Tuesday that there is an immediate need for blood donors. “Summer traditionally challenges our ability to collect blood, as many are vacationing and outside of their normal routines,” said John Armitage, president and CEO of […]
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from Amarillo Branch NCAAP announced the sixth annual Braids and Fades at 10 a.m. on August 14 at Bones Hook Park. According to an Amarillo Branch NCAAP Facebook, all kids must be attending school and registered for the event to get services. This event is for ages five and up.
Recently I wrote about a group that is doing courses on being a true Texan. Their definition, to me, seems a bit narrow. I think I may have found an example that allows more of us to fit the definition of "Texan." That example came from a local restaurant, and...
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Public Health Department reported today active COVID-19 cases passed another milestone on their way back up surpassing, 2,000 cases. Combined cases in Potter and Randall counties had previously dropped below 100 in May. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention rates the community level...
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Courtney White is the Assistant City Attorney for the City of Amarillo, and she’s this week’s guest on the Hey Amarillo Podcast. A conversation with Courtney White, assistant city attorney for the City of Amarillo. Growing up the daughter of two lawyers, White initially started her legal career in a local firm before shifting her attention to municipal law—one of the most generalist occupations within the legal community. White tells host Jason Boyett what she loves about being a “low-level bureaucrat,” what legal work looks like at City Hall, and why she was nominated this spring to become president-elect of the 35,000-member Texas Young Lawyers Association. (Ultimately White lost that election but enjoyed the campaign process.) This episode is sponsored by Shemen Dental and the TEXAS Outdoor Musical.
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 108 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 66 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Thursday, there are 2,003 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The High Plains Food Bank announced that the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints will deliver a full truck load of food on Wednesday in a much-needed donation. “This donation comes at a time when more neighbors in our community need food assistance,” said...
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On Thursday, officials from the Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine in Amarillo announced Assistant Professor Luis Morales-Luna joins the School of Veterinary Medicine practice. According to the School of Veterinary Medicine press release, luna’s life revolved around animals. He grew up in Guatemala...
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With water conservation a big deal in the Panhandle, we all have to do our part to keep it flowing — not overflowing. Pictures were sent to NewsChannel 10 by a concerned viewer. They found wayward sprinklers in what appears to be water waste. Several...
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Whether you’re looking to get stronger overall or simply burn more calories from your daily regimen, squats are a tried and true way to help you hit those goals. But, as with any other exercise, it’s all about the proper form to get the...
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is offering a free COVID vaccine clinic in downtown Amarillo, Friday. The APH said it will be at the Golden Spread Electric Cooperative building at 10th and Fillmore on Friday, July 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. offering first and second doses of the vaccine and boosters for eligible individuals.
Recently, Dumas joined in with some other school districts in Texas (and the country) in tightening up their dress codes. While we can understand SOME of the dress codes, there was this one addition to the list that had people up in arms. Dumas ISD decided to ban all ripped...
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Jami Meredith Cowart and the Amarillo League of Women Voters hosted training for those interested in registration at local high schools. There will be another training on August 13th. According to an Cowart. The last day to register to vote for the November 8th election...
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center(TTUHSC) will receive approximately millions of dollars in federal funding to improve children’s mental health care. TTUHSC said on Wednesday that $113,082,887 in American Rescue Plan funding was allocated to the Texas Child Mental Health Care Consortium to improve mental health care, expand services, and […]
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Salvation Army is asking for help with repairs after their stolen box truck was recovered. The 26 foot box truck was discovered in a vacant parking lot and is currently in the shop for repairs. Total repair costs are unknown at this time. The Salvation...
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On Thursday, officials from Amarillo ISD said they wanted to make the process of purchasing school supplies easier for families, by implementing a districtwide standard for elementary and secondary school supply lists. According to an AISD release, all students are required to have ample supplies from the lists provided. As supplies are […]
CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to officials with West Texas A&M University, two professors from the university published a book on June 23 that detailed the abstract and expressionism and the role of women around the American art movement. Dr. Amy Von Lintel, a WT professor of art history...
A teacher with PSP-CISD has turned herself in to the Hutchinson County Sheriff's Office following an indictment. Kaylyn Paige Miller, 30, was indicted on June 30 by a Moore County grand jury on a charge of Improper Relationship Between Educator/Student. This offense, under Texas law, carries a punishment of up to 20 years in TDCJ and a fine of up to $10,000.
Friends of Fogelberg is returning for its 12th year on September 9th at the Globe-News Center. Its hosted by Doppler Dave Oliver and will feature a night of sixties hits. Friends of Fogelberg is a tribute concert put together after musician Dan Fogelberg died in 2007 from prostate cancer, to bring awareness for prostate cancer, and to raise funds for the fight against it.
BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Borger announced a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house for the renovated Dome and Convention Center at 10 a.m. on July 23. According to the city, guests will have the opportunity to tour the entire facility, review booking information and shop with local farmers and makers.
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University has placed a marker next to J. Evetts Haley’s original historical marker commenting on his segregationist policies. J. Evetts Haley was a historian, rancher, and political activist born in Belton. He was appointed field secretary of the Panhandle Plains Historical Society...
Comments / 0