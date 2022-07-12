The Abilene Zoo Proudly Welcomes 5 Adorable Newborn Capybara Babies

Bailey Ann Estes is a cardiac cath lab nurse and research coordinator at Hendrick Medical Center in Abilene, Texas. To be honest, after high school I never planned on being a nurse. Being involved in healthcare was not what I pictured myself doing, although I always knew that I wanted to be involved in something that helped people, that was dynamic, and that was different from day to day. After I had switched majors a few times in college, my grandpa needed open-heart surgery and I was helping out my mom and my grandma quite a bit with his care. One day they both said to me, “You need to go be a nurse. You'd be really good at this.” At the time, it didn’t sound like the awesome career I was looking for, but after really thinking about it, I realized that my family was right. Nursing ticks all the boxes for me: helping people, dynamic, and different from day to day. So, I started by getting my certified nursing assistant (CNA) training and working at the heart hospital where my grandpa was treated. Of course, there were other areas of medicine that sounded fun, and I was able to get experience in some of them through rotations, but kept feeling pulled back to cardiology. I got my licensed practical nurse (LPN) certification while working on a telemetry floor. That was followed by becoming an RN, at which point I knew that my goal was to work in the cath lab and learn all the different roles, from circulating to monitoring to scrubbing.

