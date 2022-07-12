ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

The Abilene Zoo Proudly Welcomes 5 Adorable Newborn Capybara Babies

By Rudy Fernandez
 3 days ago
The Abilene Zoo is proud to present the birth of five capybara pups born on July 7th around 11:00 AM. These five baby capybaras were born to mother Daisy making this her second time having a litter at the Abilene Zoo. Abilene Zoo Supervisor of Conservation, Clay Carabajal said,...

#Birds#Capybara#Mammals#Insect#South American
