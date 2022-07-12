ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Apex Legends Mobile - Distortion Gameplay Trailer

IGN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch the trailer to see what to expect with Apex...

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

'RoboCop: Rogue City' Gameplay Trailer Showcases a Crime-Riddled Detroit

The first gameplay trailer from the upcoming first-person shooter RoboCop video game, titled RoboCop: Rogue City, has just been revealed, placing us in a crime-riddled Detroit and behind the visor of Alex Murphy. The trailer also confirmed that the game is set to release in June 2023. Revealed at Nacon...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Genshin Impact Kazuha Build Guide

This Genshin Impact Kazuha build guide and details everything you need to know in order to maximize the performance of Kaedehara Kazuha on your team, including a recommended character build and ideal team comps. Want to see how Kaedehara Kazuha compares to other characters in Genshin Impact? Check out our...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Flame On: Show Us Your Fire In-Game Photography

Welcome to our new Photo Mode format where we ask the community (and our staff) to round up some of the best screenshots you've got. Our previous Photo mode's subject was "heroes" and we wanted to see the most heroic screenshots. We were looking for shots of you triumphant on top of a pile of your enemies' corpses, rescuing an NPC, or striking your best pose after a well-fought battle and you did not disappoint. Here are our favorites from last month submitted by you, the community.
PHOTOGRAPHY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile#Distortion#Gameplay#Video Game#Apex Legends Mobile
IGN

The 10 Best Sonic Games

Few video game characters are as iconic as Sonic the Hedgehog. The speedy little blue blur has been around for over three decades, touching every corner of pop culture along the way, from games, to comics, to TV, to blockbuster movies. But we’re here specifically to celebrate the mainline Sonic game series and pick the best of them.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

How to Watch the New Resident Evil Series: Release Date and Episode Count

Resident Evil is once again transcending the world of video games — this time as a live-action Netflix series. Produced by Constantin Film, the studio behind Milla Jovovich's six RE movies, Netflix's Resident Evil builds on the canon of Capcom's game franchise while shining a spotlight on series staple Albert Wesker. The result, according to our Resident Evil: Season 1 review, is sure to please diehard RE fans, thanks to "superb acting combined with an intriguing plot that somehow fits into this ever-growing and wildly convoluted timeline."
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Prime Day 2022: Best PlayStation Deals

Anyone looking to save some money on PS5 and PS4 games has come to the right place. Amazon's Prime Day sale 2022 is live, which means lots of PlayStation games are on sale for nice, low prices. Below, we've hand-picked the best of the bunch so you don't have to go sifting through Amazon's many thousands of deals yourself. And if you're interested in things besides video games, check out our rundown of all the best Prime Day deals.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
IGN

How to Beat Cliff

This IGN Wiki page will cover Cliff from Pokemon Go. We will go through Cliff's Pokémon, their types alongside weaknesses, how best to combat each Pokémon, and more. Cliff's first Pokémon will always be Bulbasaur. Bulbasaur is a Grass/Poison-type Pokémon weak against Flying, Ice, Fire, and Psychic...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Kaedehara Kazuha Ascension Materials

Have an Ascension plan in place with our Kazuha materials list. The Anemo swordsman uses a variety of unique items to level up, including a Liyue boss drop and an Inazuma speciality you can only find in a handful of places. Kazuha doesn't share many of his materials with other characters in Genshin Impact, so you're free to use as many as you want on him without throwing your other plans out of balance.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Madison Review

With an elaborate set of puzzles to solve and no shortage of jolting jump scares to shock you with, unraveling the morbid central mystery of Madison is a bit like trying to evacuate an escape room while simultaneously struggling to prevent the vacuation of your bowels. Taking clear inspiration from Hideo Kojima’s superb 2014 Silent Hill teaser demo, P.T., Madison layers on the clever use of a Polaroid camera for puzzle-solving and exploration with consistently compelling results. It might not be as expertly structured as the spiraling, psychological horror hallways of Kojima’s much revered concept, but Madison’s haunted house is certainly scary enough to be situated somewhere in the same neighborhood.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Get Ready for The UK Heatwave: These Fans Are On Sale for Prime Day

We're well in to July now, and the two weeks of sunshine that qualify as summer in the UK have arrived. It is finally time, as is traditional, to announce that it is officially too hot. Temperatures are absolutely soaring across the country right now and you need to find a way to beat the heat.
SHOPPING
hypebeast.com

'Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury' Drops First Teaser Trailer

After announcing the new project back in March, Sunrise has finally dropped the first teaser trailer for its latest Mobile Suit Gundam arc, The Witch From Mercury. The new anime series marks the first time the Gundam franchise has chosen a female character as its main protagonist and brings on Kana Ichinose to voice her.
COMICS
IGN

Tainted Grail: Fall of Avalon - Cinematic Trailer

Check out the latest cinematic trailer for Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon, the upcoming open-world first-person RPG based on the hugely popular board game. It is expected to be released into Early Access on Steam in Q4 2022. Wishlist it here: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1466060/Tainted_Grail_The_Fall_of_Avalon/
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Genshin Impact Surfpiercer Event and Rewards

Take the Waverider for a spin in Genshin Impact's Surfpiercer event, part of the 2.8 Summer Fantasia celebration. The first Surfpiercer challenge unlocks on July 15, with a new challenge set to release over the next two days for a total of three challenges. Below you'll find tips for completing each challenge successfully and a rundown of what you get for your efforts.
SPORTS
IGN

Dendro Traveler (Protagonist) Release Date, Skills, Talents, and Constellations

Looking for the Genshin Impact Dendro Traveler release date? The Dendro Traveler is presumably another form the Traveler will take once they step foot in Sumeru. Other than the presumption that the Traveler will once again have the ability to use another element once they arrive in Sumeru, and a few videos rumored to be the move set of the Dendro Traveler, we don't have much to go with.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Company Of Heroes 3’ release date announced with free demo

Sega and Relic Entertainment have announced a release date for upcoming real-time strategy game Company Of Heroes 3, and shared further details on what fans can expect. Company Of Heroes 3 will launch on November 17, 2022, and will be available on PC. Along with a release date, Relic Entertainment has also opened up a free alpha which lets players try “one of the early missions” from the North African campaign.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Collei Ascension Materials Guide

Her ascension and talent materials haven't been officially announced yet, but unconfirmed reports obtained from the 3.0 Beta report she will use several materials which are exclusive to the Sumeru region, including Rukkhashava Mushrooms that can only be found lying around in Sumeru and Majestic Hooked Beak which is a boss drop from Sumeru. If this information is correct, the only things you can pre-farm for Collei are the gems and the mora used to level her up.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

New Aliens Action-Horror Game Announced For PC And Console

A new game game set in the Aliens universe has been announced by 20th Century Games, which will be developed by Survios, the studio behind Creed: Rise to Glory. Details on the new title are slim, but the studio has confirmed that this title will be a single-player action-horror game that will be released on PC, unspecified consoles, and VR.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Board Games

Amazon is starting Prime Day 2022 off strong with a variety of board games and card games on sale. All board game deals during Amazon Prime Day will be available starting on Tuesday, July 12. Some notable games on sale include Wingspan, Catan, and Twilight Imperium. Amazon Prime Day deals are slated to end on Wednesday, July 13.
HOBBIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy