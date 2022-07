Austin never looked more like Los Angeles as onlookers from the Pennybacker Bridge could see six white letters spelling out "Austin," similar to the iconic Hollywood sign, earlier this month.The DIY project was the work of YouTuber Blake Messick. In a YouTube video, he shares his process of making the letters and how he and his friends got it up a cliff. Since some say Austin is the Los Angeles of Texas, Messick took it upon himself to add a bit of LA. While not from California himself, Messick acknowledges locals are not fans of the Californian comparisons but said...

