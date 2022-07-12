Update: Missing Stillwater 13-year-old found safe, state police say

Allison Burns and the surveillance image released Tuesday - Credit: New York State Police

STILLWATER — A 13-year-old girl from Stillwater reported missing earlier has been found safe, state police said mid-Tuesday afternoon.

State police issued the brief update about Allison Burns just after 2:30 p.m. and thanked the public for their assistance.

The update did not provide further details on how she was found or how she went missing.

State police earlier asked to the public’s help in finding Allison, saying she was last seen Monday getting into an SUV with an unknown person outside her home in Stillwater and had not been seen or heard from since.

State police released a photo of her and a surveillance image of her getting into the CRV.

A state Missing Person’s Clearinghouse alert listed Burns as a suspected runaway, but also indicated she was believed to be endangered.

