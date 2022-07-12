ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, NY

Update: Missing Stillwater 13-year-old found safe, state police say

By FRED BARNEY
The Daily Gazette
The Daily Gazette
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Il6K0_0gcv481Y00
Allison Burns and the surveillance image released Tuesday - Credit: New York State Police

STILLWATER A 13-year-old girl from Stillwater reported missing earlier has been found safe, state police said mid-Tuesday afternoon.

State police issued the brief update about Allison Burns just after 2:30 p.m. and thanked the public for their assistance.

The update did not provide further details on how she was found or how she went missing.

State police earlier asked to the public’s help in finding Allison, saying she was last seen Monday getting into an SUV with an unknown person outside her home in Stillwater and had not been seen or heard from since.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

State police released a photo of her and a surveillance image of her getting into the CRV.

A state Missing Person’s Clearinghouse alert listed Burns as a suspected runaway, but also indicated she was believed to be endangered.

Contact reporter Chad Arnold at: 518-410-5117 or carnold@dailygazette.net. Follow him on Twitter: @ChadGArnold.

Categories: News, Saratoga County

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stillwater, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Stillwater, NY
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Gazette Coverage Ensure#Dailygazette Com#Crv
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Daily Gazette

The Daily Gazette

Schenectady, NY
3K+
Followers
198
Post
673K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Gazette

Comments / 0

Community Policy