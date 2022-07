New progress has been made toward renovating Saginaw’s Hunting Bank building. At Monday night’s City Council meeting, council members voted to certify the Huntington Bank Building at 101 N. Washington Avenue and 111 E. Genesee Avenue as an obsolete property. In a previous meeting the council had established the building as an obsolete property rehabilitation district, but this certification now means that prospective new owners Michigan Community Capital will not pay additional taxes on the property as a result of any rehabilitation that it undergoes for twelve years.

