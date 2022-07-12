Huntsville man arrested for second time in 2 weeks for home repair fraud

MADISON – A Madison man is facing an attempted burglary charge after trying to gain entrance into a Decatur business on Sunday morning, police said. Preston Scott Tatum, 23, of Madison, and John Timothy Topps, 43, of Falkville, were observed by multiple police officers attempting to break into Akateko Wireless at 116 14th St. S.W. in Decatur about 2 a.m. Sunday, police said, after receiving a report of a burglary in progress. The police reports said the men ran in an attempt to flee police but were taken into custody without incident.
