‘Women’s Walk for Wellness’ coming to Celina

PIQUA — WellNow Urgent Care celebrated the opening of its’ new Piqua location with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, July 14. Located at 201 E Ash St in Piqua, WellNow is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week. “This is the perfect location....
We are writing in support of Dr. JJ Sreenan to become our local state representative in Ohio’s 78th House District. We have known JJ personally and professionally for over 20 years. We consider JJ to be a brilliant physician, and we have often taken his medical advice for our own health and that of our loved ones. He was personally asked to be the medical director of the pathology lab at Gastro-Intestinal Associates and administered there for over a decade.
Mercy Health –Springfield, which provides advanced, quality, compassionate care in your neighborhood through its care network, announces that it will begin offering the Watchman device – are volutionary stroke prevention treatment for patients with Atrial fibrillation, or A.Fib. This condition causes the left atria to quiver, allowing clot...
July 11 — Billie Colley, Lima, girl; Addie and Aaron Sauder, Columbus Grove, boy. July 12 — Jennifer Hickman, Anna, boy; Tahler Modschiedler and Cody Simpson, Lima, boy; Ashley Zeigler, Lima, boy. July 13 — Alexandra Manley, Lima, boy; Ashley and Oscar Rivera, Wapakoneta, girl; Crystal Root and...
Limaland Motorsports Park will host a tribute to Gene Frankhart. The pits open at 4:30 p.m., gates open at 5 p.m., hot laps start at 6:30 p.m., and racing begins at 7:30 p.m. Experience life from the late 19th century at the Allen County Museum. Gain new knowledge about Thomas Edison and the phonograph or find out why the discovery of oil in Lima was so important to the development of the city. Listen to period music throughout the day by the Lima Area Concert Band, Charles Cheuvront and Warren Bowery. Meet and talk with actors playing characters from the past, including Lucy Webb Hayes, Annie Oakley and Susan B. Anthony. Go back in time to visit with patrons dressed for opening night at the Faurot Opera House. Hands-on activities include churning butter and learning how Fannie Farmer changed cooking. Guests can also play period games outside or make period crafts in the Children’s Discovery Center. Finally, learn about the language of flowers. During this two-day special event, patrons can visit the MacDonell House for free. Visitors are also invited to tour the temporary exhibit, ‘The Ohio Presidents: Surprising Legacies.’ While the event is free to the public, donations are encouraged.
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — The Springfield City School District and The Nehemiah Foundation, a local faith-based non-profit, have collaborated to launch an online tool that aims to fulfill students’ needs outside of the classroom. The tool, called CarePortal, has traditionally been used in Job and Family Services Departments....
The 1918 school building in Defiance has garnered a lot of attention as interested parties have been meeting with city officials to discuss possible reuses for the facility. While the 1918 school building has been a landmark in the community for more than 100 years, there is a lot people don’t know about it. Here are 10 little-known facts about the building.
The City of Dayton has approved a redevelopment project for the former Good Samaritan Hospital location. Tuesday evening, members of the city’s planning board voted 5 - 1 approving the proposal for a new facility that will house a YMCA and six other non-profits at Salem and Philadelphia avenues.
LIMA — More than a dozen Lima restaurant, bar and other business owners had a roundtable discussion with Mayor Sharetta Smith, Workforce and Small Business Development Specialist Amber Martin, Lima Fire Chief Andy Hefner and Police Chief Angel Cortes Tuesday evening to discuss nightlife in downtown Lima and share ideas on ensuring safety.
A historic venue is close to taking the stage once again in downtown Lima. The Ohio Theatre is inching closer to officially reopening as renovation efforts have entered the final stage. The Friends of the Ohio Theatre, a group spearheading restoration efforts, say that final touches will take place over the next month.
Gary C. Ferguson, of 308 S. William Street, is the next winner of the Springfield Community Beautification Committee Home of the Week Award this season, according to Chairman Marianne L. Nave. Co-Chairman W. Duane Sims chose this home for the award. The CBC is conducting its 57th annual Home Beautification...
Bellefontaine High School Principal, Dr. Pam Noeth, recently resigned to take another position. Noeth will move to the Springfield-Clark Career Technical Center as the Senior Director of Curriculum, Instruction, and Innovation. Dr. Noeth was hired in April of 2016 to fill the position after the retirement of Bill Badenhop. She...
One of the four adult beagles has already found a forever home and the others will soon be available for adoption. The puppies are currently in a foster home being socialized, however, they will be available for adoption this Saturday and Sunday during the PetSmart National Adoption Weekend.
Terriell C. Ragland, 27, of Lima, found guilty of OVI (aj). Sentence: 365 days jail. 335 days suspended. $850 fine. Damoni V. Brown, 22, of Lima, found guilty of no OL. Sentence: 30 days jail. 30 days suspended. $200 fine. Elliot Gipson, 42, of Lima, pleaded no contest and found...
OTTAWA — The Putnam County Council on Aging is collecting signatures to put a levy replacement and increase on the ballot this November. The proposed levy would increase the agency’s funding and allow it to continue to provide numerous services to a growing population of elderly residents in Putnam County.
TROY – Join the Miami County Ag Society and Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County for the Miami County BBQ and Cruising for Hospice Car Show hosted at the Miami County Fairgrounds from 8 a.m. – 11 p.m. Breakfast will be served from 8 to 10:30 a.m. for...
Northwest State Community College has formally announced its new Dean of the Van Wert campus, Dr. Jon Tomlinson. Tomlinson is the first official hire for the forthcoming Van Wert campus. Dr. Tomlinson earned his Doctorate of Organizational Leadership from Regent University. Dr. Tomlinson most recently held the position of Dean and professor at Ohio Christian University. His first official day as dean will be July 5, 2022.
VAN WERT — On Wednesday, July 11, the Van Wert City Council voted to suspend city ordinance 98.02, which mandated that grass within the city be a max height of six inches. David Stinnett, Second Ward Councilman and Director of the Properties and Equipment Committee, made a motion to suspend the ordinance until the city was in compliance regarding its own properties.
Berry picking is well underway across the area. Whether it’s a longstanding family tradition or a spontaneous weekend trip, berry picking and summertime go hand-in-hand. “We have a lot of repeat customers, people who come out year after year,” said Cathy Pullins, one of the owners of the family owned and operated Champaign Berry Farm in Urbana.
