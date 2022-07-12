ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcpherson, KS

McPherson USD 418 BOE Elects President for 2022-23 School Year

By Grant Barrett
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMcPherson, Kan. – On a 4-3 vote on Monday, the McPherson USD 418 Board of Education elected Ann Elliott as president for the 2022-23 school year. Her election came after the board voted down on a like-vote nomination of Lara Vanderhoof. Members Emily Green, Dan Lichty, and Jeff Johnson voted for...

Kansas State Fair Board Okays New Event Venue on Fairgrounds

Hutchinson, Kan. – The Kansas State Fair Board has authorized the Kansas Fairgrounds Foundation to proceed with plans to construct a new event venue and bar on the Fairgrounds, which the foundation will use to raise funds for future capital improvement projects. That authorization came during a Board meeting in Hutchinson Tuesday.
Hutch Chamber Announces Premier Sponsors, Featured Speaker for Annual Meeting

HUTCHINSON – The Hutchinson/Reno County Chamber of Commerce announced Wednesday that the City of Hutchinson and Reno County will be Premier Co-Sponsors of Annual Meeting in October, continuing the 150th Celebration for both. In addition, the 2022 speaker for Annual Meeting: Carlos Mendez. Carlos is a decorated, combat-proven Veteran...
BPU General Manager to Retire in September

McPherson, Kan. – At the BPU Board meeting on July 11, 2022, a letter from General Manager Tim Maier announced his plan to retire on September 16, 2022. Mr. Maier started his career at the utility on June 4, 1984, after receiving a Mechanical Engineering Degree from Kansas State University.
2022 Reno County 4-H to Get Underway Saturday

Hutchinson, Kan. – The opening events of the 2022 Reno County 4-H/FFA Fair take place Saturday, with the 4-H Dog show starting at 8 in the Sunflower North Building of the Kansas State Fairgrounds, with the open class dog show to follow. Tuesday the public fashion review judging begins...
Kansas Wesleyan announces hiring of Quinn

Kansas Wesleyan University has announced the hiring of Kay Quinn as assistant director of stewardship and university events. Quinn began her duties in early July. “We are excited to have Kay join our team,” said Ken Oliver, executive vice president of advancement and university operations. “She brings strong event, marketing and fundraising skills and solid regional connections that will be a great fit for Kansas Wesleyan.”
Superior Boiler announces new sales and marketing agreement

HUTCHINSON, Kan.— Superior Boiler announced Wednesday that it has entered into an exclusive partnership agreement with Nationwide Boiler Inc. (NBI) to jointly market and sell certain watertube boilers using Superior’s recently patented DFW design. Under the agreement, Nationwide Boiler will lead the marketing and sales activity of watertube boilers with the DFW design incorporated in two of Superior’s models for rental boiler applications and other joint special projects worldwide.
Are the new COVID subvariants a concern for Sedgwick County?

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - More Kansans are starting to test positive for the coronavirus once again as the latest subvariants, BA.5 and BA.4, are the fastest spreading yet. Adrienne Byrne, Sedgwick County Health Department director, said the virus is continuing to mutate. That means people who test positive for COVID-19 won't stay immune for as long as with the earlier variants of the virus.
Doctor’s perspective: Vote “No” on abortion amendment Aug. 2 | Commentary

As a physician, I took for granted a woman’s right to choose. Now Kansans may lose that right. I practiced many years in Wichita as a family physician. One of the most rewarding parts of my practice was obstetrics. I was glad when women who received a positive pregnancy test result were happy. However, some obviously were not. In those situations, I would counsel the woman about her options: to continue the pregnancy and keep the child; to continue the pregnancy and plan an adoption; or to end the pregnancy. I emphasized that she should take the time to carefully consider her options, and that I would support her decision.
Carol Ann (Thiesen) Froese

Carol Ann Froese, 74, of Sterling, Kansas, passed away July 10, 2022, at her home. She was born October 7, 1947, in Whittier, California, the daughter of John Andrew and Luella Heinrichs Thiesen. Carol has resided in Sterling since 1974, formerly of Fresno and Whittier, California. She graduated from Sterling College with a Bachelor’s degree in 1977. Carol was a business owner and operator of Décor Party Supplies and was a cake decorator. She was a member of the United Presbyterian Church, Sterling, and a member of Hutchinson Downtown Development Corporation. For 32 years, Carol coordinated the Sterling Thanksgiving Dinner for the community. On June 17, 1967, Carol was united in marriage with Arnold “Arn” Froese in Whittier, California. He survives of the home. She is also survived by her son Jerram David Froese of Flower Mound, TX; daughter, Nicholee Carin Froese of Albany, NY; bonus children, Manuel de Jesus Guerra Garcia and Flor Amanda Vidal Asmomo of Copan, Honduras; sister, Judi Habben and husband Jim of La Habra, CA; and seven grandchildren, Coral, Calum, Diego, Izabella, Asa, Denzel, and Carol. Carol is preceded in death by her parents. Funeral service will be at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, July 23, 2022, at the United Presbyterian Church, Sterling, with Pastor Melissa Krabbe officiating. Burial will be at a later date at the Sterling Community Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M., Friday, July 22, 2022, at Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling, with family present. Memorials may be given to Partners in Health in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling.
With new subvariants, COVID cases, hospitalizations jump in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - You may have thought it had gone dormant, but COVID-19 continues to have an impact on Sedgwick County, Kansas and the country. Kansas saw a 30 percent jump in new cases over the last two weeks, according to data compiled by the New York Times. Hospitalizations from the virus are also up in the state in the last couple of weeks with a daily average of 223. That’s a 26 percent increase.
KDHE updates blue-green algae warning for Kansas lakes

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Five Kansas lakes have been lifted from blue-green algae advisories, but the advisory remains for some lakes. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) released updated advisories on Thursday. Milford Lake Zone C, Geary and Clay County, remain in a hazard status. A Hazard status indicates a harmful algal bloom is present, […]
Beverly Ann Cash

Beverly Ann Cash, 85, died July 12, 2022, at Hester Care Center, Hutchinson. She was born November 26, 1936, in Ellsworth, KS to Edgar W. and Irene F. (Wamhoff) Schepmann. Beverly graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1954, and received her associate degree in secretarial science from Hutchinson Community College. She was a homemaker. Beverly enjoyed working with her hands: crocheting, tatting, knitting, cooking and flower gardening. She shared her talent of crocheting by making blankets for the Delos V. Smith Senior Citizens Center and “Caps for Kids” for The Salvation Army. Beverly enjoyed spending her time painting in various modalities. Since 1946, Beverly was a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Hutchinson, and had served as the Sunday school teacher for the children of the church.
HUTCHINSON, KS

