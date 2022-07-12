McPherson USD 418 BOE Elects President for 2022-23 School Year

Carol Ann Froese, 74, of Sterling, Kansas, passed away July 10, 2022, at her home. She was born October 7, 1947, in Whittier, California, the daughter of John Andrew and Luella Heinrichs Thiesen. Carol has resided in Sterling since 1974, formerly of Fresno and Whittier, California. She graduated from Sterling College with a Bachelor’s degree in 1977. Carol was a business owner and operator of Décor Party Supplies and was a cake decorator. She was a member of the United Presbyterian Church, Sterling, and a member of Hutchinson Downtown Development Corporation. For 32 years, Carol coordinated the Sterling Thanksgiving Dinner for the community. On June 17, 1967, Carol was united in marriage with Arnold “Arn” Froese in Whittier, California. He survives of the home. She is also survived by her son Jerram David Froese of Flower Mound, TX; daughter, Nicholee Carin Froese of Albany, NY; bonus children, Manuel de Jesus Guerra Garcia and Flor Amanda Vidal Asmomo of Copan, Honduras; sister, Judi Habben and husband Jim of La Habra, CA; and seven grandchildren, Coral, Calum, Diego, Izabella, Asa, Denzel, and Carol. Carol is preceded in death by her parents. Funeral service will be at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, July 23, 2022, at the United Presbyterian Church, Sterling, with Pastor Melissa Krabbe officiating. Burial will be at a later date at the Sterling Community Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M., Friday, July 22, 2022, at Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling, with family present. Memorials may be given to Partners in Health in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling.

STERLING, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO